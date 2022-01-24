Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt composer talks creating the show's earworm (and empowering) theme song

Well, probably you have, but we digress! Hulu's here to take you on a journey to meet the eventual father to Sophie's (Hilary Duff) future children. If the premise sounds familiar, it should. The streamer's How I Met Your Father is a standalone spinoff of CBS' beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine seasons on the network starring Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), HIMYF follows hopeless romantic millennial Sophie — who's been on 87 Tinder dates in the past year in the pursuit of finding The One (!!) — as she navigates the New York City dating scene with the help of her best pal Valentina (Francia Raisa) and new buddies Jesse (Chris Lowell), Sid (Suraj Sharma), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Charlie (Tom Ainsley).

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO