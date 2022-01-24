ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Journal launches new app, refreshed website

By SAM R. HALL Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Over the past few weeks, we’ve been busy updating the user experience for our digital customers. Our goal was to provide users with the best digital products possible and a unified experience across our digital platforms.

Starting today, whether you visit our website or launch our app, you will enjoy very similar experiences. We have made sure that the same stories are now served to our readers regardless of how they view our site.

We also wanted to provide more and better content higher in the news feed. So we’ve prioritized our best stories while still making sure you can keep on top of the latest news we’ve published.

The new Daily Journal app is a vast improvement over our previous one. Our old app just served a stream of stories. It was so much different from our website, that it might as well have been a completely different site.

You also have far more control over push notifications through the app. We put the controls right on the front page, and we ask that everyone sign in to the app and toggle on the push notifications you want.

You can sign up for the following push notifications:

  • Breaking News & Top Stories
  • Ole Miss Sports Updates
  • Mississippi State Sports Updates
  • High School Sports Updates

Of course, the most visible change is return of the Daily Journal’s signature color — green. The green has actually been a subtle part of the site for awhile, but we brought it to the forefront because it is so strongly associated with us.

But we wanted to go further than just a color in bringing who we are at our core to our digital products. For the first time, we have included our mission statement on the website.

“A locally owned newspaper dedicated to the service of God and mankind” has graced the front of our printed pages since George McLean introduced it. Now it is on our desktop website, too.

We also brought back our motto — “Be just and fear not” — right below our flag on the desktop site. This motto graced the front page of our printed paper for many years after McLean purchased the Journal.

Both our mission statement and our motto are great reminders of who we are and how we go about doing our work. And we believe they should be front-and-center of our website.

We are extremely happy about these upgrades, and we think our readers will enjoy the new experience. If you have any questions, please email us at digital@djournal.com. We will be happy to assist you.

