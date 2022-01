The following is an excerpt from the 2021 Cisco Purpose Report, published on December 13, 2021. In the summer of 2020, in the face of growing awareness of systemic racial injustice, oppression, and inequality, Cisco reached a tipping point in our commitment to inclusion and collaboration. The moment was calling for something compelling, substantive, and impactful. It led us to establish our Social Justice Beliefs and launch 12 subsequent Actions. While our Beliefs and Actions began as a show of support and solidarity with the Black community, they provide a blueprint for how we respond to injustice and address inequity for any community. Our Actions are enterprisewide, global priorities. While we have written goals and metrics for each of our Actions, these goals may evolve as community needs change.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO