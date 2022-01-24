ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balancing Privacy for Good

By Harvey Jang
 3 days ago

“The processing of personal data should be designed to serve mankind. The right to the protection of personal data is not an absolute right; it must be considered in relation to its function in society and be balanced against other fundamental rights, in accordance with the principle of proportionality.”....

softwareengineeringdaily.com

Privacy Engineering with Alex Watson

Protecting your customers begins with best practices for securely capturing, storing, and protecting the data you collect for or about them. When an organization has a large enough dataset, needs typically arise for doing analytical workloads or training machine learning models on this data. If you use random or mock data to generate a report or train a model, you arrive at an output that doesn’t reflect the true use case of the organization. Success on tasks like this seems to require production data.
cisco.com

Privacy Becomes Mission Critical

It’s been more than 3 years since the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect, and over two-thirds of the world’s countries have now enacted privacy laws. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges in keeping personal data safe, and most have reaffirmed their commitment to privacy’s requirements and principles. Even more importantly, customer requirements and business value have driven organizations to ensure data is well protected as privacy has become mission critical for organizations around the world.
cisco.com

Cloud and the Hybrid Future of Work

Nothing in the world is as it once was. Things we used to take for granted—such as dining out, going to the movies, or throwing birthday parties for four-year olds—are forever changed. However, as personal as those changes are, nothing compares to the tectonic shift that has occurred in work. Prior to the pandemic, the percentage of people working remotely was in the single digits. Today, it’s more than 60% in some industries. And, in a recent study, 70% of employees said they would quit their jobs if they couldn’t work from home at least a few days a week.
beincrypto.com

Privacy Coins: A BlackHat Project

All crypto identities changed some years ago with the rise of cryptocurrency companies such as Chainalysis. Every crypto transaction since inception is available on the public ledger, so analytic companies can easily track the flow of funds from suspected wallet addresses used for any activities and flag them. This fundamental...
CoinDesk

Internet Privacy Is an Inalienable Right

As billions around the world continue to spend more and more of their lives online, making true digital privacy a reality has become imperative. At the same time, because of a series of scandals over the last two or three years, privacy has once again surfaced as a major – and very legitimate – public concern. The rapid emergence of Web 3 provides both a challenge and opportunity.
gwu.edu

Navigating the Minefield of Data Privacy

The data privacy landscape in the United States is enormously messy, thanks in large part to ineffective laws that put the onus on individuals to watch out for themselves. That was part of the message delivered by Daniel Solove, John Marshall Harlan Research Professor at GW Law, in a keynote speech marking what has been designated “Data Privacy Month” by the GW Privacy Office.
cisco.com

Introducing the Cisco Catalyst IE9300 Rugged Series Switches

We’re excited to begin the calendar year with the announcement of a new addition to Cisco’s Industrial Networking Switch portfolio. Introducing the Cisco Catalyst IE9300 Rugged Series switches — built to address the most pressing problems of industrial networks:. Industrial operations are difficult to secure: Cybersecurity threats...
CoinDesk

Monero: The Privacy Coin Explained

Privacy coins built on their own blockchains have a firm hold within the larger cryptocurrency community, even as regulators and exchanges seek to limit their adoption. This post is part of CoinDesk's Privacy Week series.
avast.com

Privacy policies are hard to read

Taking a look at some of the best and worst privacy policies in terms of overall readability. In this instalment of the collaboration between Diffbot and Avast in which we analyze consumer privacy issues globally, we'd like to take an in-depth look at company privacy policies. The main takeaway from our research is that the privacy policies are hard to read, regardless of a company’s country of origin, industry or domain popularity. The policy remains a very comprehensive, long, legal document that is written for lawyers, not people. It is essentially a legal disclosure the company is making to avoid any potential legal liability.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Webex and Privacy in the World of Hybrid Work

Two years into the global pandemic, video conferencing has not only become part of our daily routines, but it has also become the way we do business, how we learn, and the way we stay close to friends and family. It has gone from being a useful tool, to becoming mission critical.
INTERNET
cisco.com

Introducing Cisco Responsible AI – Enhancing Technology Transparency and Customer Trust

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly part of our everyday lives, and this transformation requires a thoughtful approach to innovation. Cisco is committed to delivering technologies and services by managing AI development in a way that augments our security, data privacy, and human rights focus – fostering a more inclusive future for all. Today, I am proud to announce Cisco’s Responsible AI initiative, a governance framework that guides internal development and provides a vital communication channel with our customers, partners, industry, and organizations. The Responsible AI initiative is a part of the Cisco Trust Center, a place where we work alongside our customers and suppliers to ensure responsive data-related processes and policies.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Three Questions, One Solution

Long before the technology boom, there was a need to build better, quality connections between individuals. From the use of telegrams to audio radio transmissions to social interaction sites on the internet, we all are looking to make connections and build lasting friendships. Howard Thurman, a twentieth century civil rights...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Issue of Privacy on Social Networks

Personal data becomes publicly (and globally) accessible in ways and in quantities hitherto unknown; above all, this happens concerning an enormous quantity of digital images and videos. A social network service (social network) creates and controls online networking platforms intended for communities of people who share certain interests and activities.
INTERNET
AFP

Making smartphone data anonymous no longer enough: study

Privacy measures that are meant to preserve the anonymity of smartphone users are no longer suitable for the digital age, a study suggested on Tuesday. Vast quantities of data are scooped up from smartphone apps by firms looking to develop products, conduct research or target consumers with adverts. In Europe and many other jurisdictions, companies are legally bound to make this data anonymous, often doing so by removing telltale details like names or phone numbers. But the study in the Nature Communications journal says this is no longer enough to keep identities private.
CELL PHONES
theiet.org

Balancing the benefits of automation

One size doesn’t fit all. When it comes to tackling productivity, different levels of automation suit different business models. We look at companies whose solutions range from clay modelling to investment in a fully automated factory. From building luxury cars to making cricket balls, from running postal services to...
TECHNOLOGY
BlogHer

A Brief Breakdown of Cumulative Layout Shift and Why Bloggers Should Care

Last year, Google released a “page experience” update. With new ranking factors worked into the mix, this search algorithm incorporates signals that speak to the user’s experience on their mobile device. This makes one thing clear: site owners must pay attention to how well users can navigate and interact with their site. Slow load time is a common roadblock, but it’s not the only one. Other user experience factors that can impact performance are speed, ease of navigation, readability, and content quality. Page experience signals already take mobile friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS security, and the removal of interstitial popups into account. With...
INTERNET
cisco.com

Why Healthcare Provider CIOs Need to Prioritize Medical Device Security

Take a minute to picture the volume of healthcare data being transferred and stored every day — data from IoT and connected medical devices, electronic health and medical records, clinical workstations, and smart hospital applications for patients, providers, researchers, and administrators. All of this data needs protecting. The digitization...
HEALTH
cisco.com

How To Do DevSecOps for Kubernetes

In this article, we’ll provide an overview of security concerns related to Kubernetes, looking at the built-in security capabilities that Kubernetes brings to the table. Since Docker popularized containers, most non-legacy large-scale systems use containers as their unit of deployment, in both the cloud and private data centers. When dealing with more than a few containers, you need an orchestration platform for them. For now, Kubernetes is winning the container orchestration wars. Kubernetes runs anywhere and on any device—cloud, bare metal, edge, locally on your laptop or Raspberry Pi. Kubernetes boasts a huge and thriving community and ecosystem. If you’re responsible for managing systems with lots of containers, you’re probably using Kubernetes.
SOFTWARE
wustl.edu

Why Privacy Matters

Many people tell us that privacy is dead, or that it is dying, but such talk is a dangerous fallacy. This book explains what privacy is, what privacy isn’t, and why privacy matters. Privacy is the extent to which human information is known or used, and it is fundamentally about the social power that human information provides over other people.
SOCIETY
cisco.com

Cisco’s Catalyst IE9300 powers next-gen substation automation

In substations, it’s increasingly difficult to meet today’s needs with yesterday’s networks. Maintaining the critical balance between electricity generation and consumption is more challenging than ever as renewable energy sources and electrification continue to evolve. Among the many challenges substation network operators are facing in the operational landscape is the increasing complexity of balancing the wide array of new power generation assets (such as solar and wind), with an equally complex consumption model (such as increase in electric vehicle transportation). This real-time balancing act drives operators into connecting more systems requiring higher speeds with lower latency in a confined operational footprint.
TECHNOLOGY

