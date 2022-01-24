Rangers’ 5 Best 2021-22 Contracts – Midseason Report

The St. Louis Blues are currently one of the top teams in the Western Conference, recovering from several injuries and an extended COVID outbreak, and on a strong road trip through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. Many players on the team have made substantial leaps forwards this season. Others have struggled to perform to expectations. Their 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night marked the exact midpoint of their season. With 41 games behind them and 41 games ahead of them, what better time to step back and evaluate each player in turn? We will grade every player who has appeared in 10 or more games this season on an A-F scale, and briefly discuss why they earned the corresponding grade. On the whole, this is a season of happy surprises and promising futures, but a few key veterans have underperformed thus far.

