ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to get your tax refund as soon as possible

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTax season is here. Starting Monday, the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting returns, but officials warn there could be some delays due to the pandemic. Here's a few tips to help get your refund as soon...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
fox10phoenix.com

Expecting a 2022 tax refund? Tips for getting your money back faster

WASHINGTON - The 2022 tax season is officially underway, and the IRS has a few tips for Americans looking to get their tax refund as quickly as possible. While the IRS is facing a "challenging" tax season that promises to bring complications and potential delays for taxpayers as the agency wades through a deluge of unprocessed paper returns, there are some steps that taxpayers can take in order to get their money back faster.
WASHINGTON, DC
CNET

IRS child tax credit: Here's how to get the rest of your money

Tax season is now in full swing -- that means you can now submit your tax return to the IRS. Jan. 24 also marks the first chance that parents have to claim the rest of their expanded child tax credit money. Monthly payments ended in December, but there's still more money to come from the enhanced credit. When you file your 2021 tax return, you'll be able to claim any child tax credit money you haven't yet received -- at least half, or more if you opted out of advance payments or had a new baby later in 2021.
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#The Child Tax Credit
iheart.com

Q&A – How Many Floridians Pay Taxes And How Many Get Tax Refunds?

Today’s entry: The entire tax industry, and seemingly news reporting as well, is built around tax refunds. I prepare my own taxes using Turbo Tax and even though I end up almost always having to pay more on Tax Day, even they make you click through a bunch of things that talk about your tax refund! How many people end up getting a refund compared to those who pay more when they file. It’s got to be a much bigger number than we’re led to believe.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season Begins Today: How to Get Faster Refund

It’s that time of year again! Tax season has officially arrived and though we don’t like doing it, it’s kind of required. But don’t fear, Outsiders. While we know it’s a pain, many people can expect a refund this year. And we have the details about how to get a faster refund to kick off the year with a bit of extra cash in your wallet.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Where's my refund? Here's how to track your 2021 tax return after you file

The 2022 tax season kicked off today, Jan. 24, and if you've already submitted your tax return to the IRS or plan to soon, you'll need to know how to track your refund. Be aware that the IRS is still facing challenges related to the pandemic, so make sure to carefully review your tax return before submitting it to the agency (here's how to avoid refund delays).
INCOME TAX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Revenue Dept. Offers Free Tax Filing Online

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tax season is here. It’s time to get ready to file those federal income taxes. The IRS is warning it could be a difficult tax season because of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and less funding from Congress. The deadline is extended again this year. The IRS wants your taxes filed by April 18. For state taxes, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers about the free website for filing. MyPath offers options for filing, making payments and access to other services. You can find that website by clicking here. Eligible Pennsylvanians can also apply for rebates on their rent or property taxes. The state’s Revenue Department just opened up applications. The program is designed to help older Pennsylvanians, widows, widowers and adults with disabilities. You may qualify for rebates worth hundreds of dollars. To find more information on that, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPTV

The 3 changes you should be aware of before filing your taxes this year

Tax filing season kicked off Monday with three new changes taxpayers should be aware of. Parents should keep an eye out for Letter 6419 from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS.) The form will help parents and guardians accurately report how much money they received from the Advance Child Tax Credit...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy