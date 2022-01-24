How to get your tax refund as soon as possible

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tax season is here. It’s time to get ready to file those federal income taxes. The IRS is warning it could be a difficult tax season because of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and less funding from Congress. The deadline is extended again this year. The IRS wants your taxes filed by April 18. For state taxes, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers about the free website for filing. MyPath offers options for filing, making payments and access to other services. You can find that website by clicking here. Eligible Pennsylvanians can also apply for rebates on their rent or property taxes. The state’s Revenue Department just opened up applications. The program is designed to help older Pennsylvanians, widows, widowers and adults with disabilities. You may qualify for rebates worth hundreds of dollars. To find more information on that, click here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO