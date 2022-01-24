Behavioral coping phenotypes and associated psychosocial outcomes of pregnant and postpartum women during the COVID-19 pandemic

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has been acutely detrimental to individuals' mental well-being and has led to long-term psychological distress for adults and children from all walks of life. The implementation of stay-at-home orders and the transition to working from home, along with social distancing guidelines and other pandemic regulations, have presented a new set of circumstances and challenges. This transition has been particularly difficult for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families, as those with ASD tend to fixate on routines and predictability, oftentimes displaying resistance to change. There is much anecdotal evidence that COVID-19 has altered many aspects in the life of a parent/caregiver of a child with ASD, yet documentation resulting from well-designed studies is minimal. When compared to those of typically developing children, caregivers of children with ASD have overall higher levels of stress and anxiety. Common stressors for these parents include the dependency of their child, lack of effective support systems, concerns about societal acceptance, understanding the needs of their child, bolstering their child's development, and managing ASD-related problem behaviors [1, 2]. These parents are also more prone to isolation and reduced socialization as a result of their child's disruptive behaviors. The disruption of therapy services and the transition from in-person to virtual services during the pandemic has posed additional hurdles for the ASD community. This interruption of in-person services not only can lead to increased ASD symptoms in children but can also negatively impact the mental well-being of their parents. For these families, in-person therapies mean more than just direct care to improve the condition of their loved ones; they are also a much-needed respite for parents/caregivers from full-time care, as the constant need to monitor aspects of their child's daily care can become increasingly overwhelming and stressful. There is emerging evidence supporting the "spillover hypothesis" [3], which suggests that high levels of stress and anxiety in parents, especially during the pandemic, can "spill over" to their children with ASD, leading to worsened autism symptoms, increased behavioral challenges, and decreased mental well-being of these children.

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO