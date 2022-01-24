ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Alabama man arrested in Florida in double killing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HELENA, Ala. (AP) — A man sought on capital murder charges in the killings of an Alabama woman and her father last week was arrested Monday in northeast Florida, police said.

John Peyton Scott III, 41, of Helena was arrested in St. Augustine, Florida, on capital murder warrants charging him in the deaths of Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, and her father Chester E. Tarwater Jr., 75, Helena police said.

Police didn’t give details on how Scott was captured, but officers from Alabama planned to head to St. Augustine soon, a statement said.

Whited and Tarwater were found dead in a home in the Birmingham suburb of Helena on Wednesday. Police have not said how they were killed, but they initially said Scott was wanted only for questioning.

Scott was in a relationship with Whited and lived with her in the house with other members of her family, authorities said.

Investigators didn’t say what evidence led them to obtain warrants against Scott. The murder counts were classified as capital offenses because more than one person was killed.

