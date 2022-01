After decades of lenient enforcement, federal antitrust enforcers under the Biden administration are signaling they will increasingly challenge mergers as part of an effort to address the consolidation of various industries by a handful of companies. Proposed mergers between Hollywood conglomerates, studios and major talent firms that have yet to be approved may fit the bill. But whether the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission will be able to stop deals like Amazon’s $8.45 billion bid to acquire MGM or AT&T’s proposed megamerger between WarnerMedia and Discovery remains to be seen. On Jan. 18, the Justice Department and FTC launched a joint...

