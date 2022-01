PROVIDENCE — Leaked findings of a federal inspection of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital reveal a mountain of "deficiencies," including a "failure to ensure" infection control and surveillance and a failure to meet the requirements of Medicare dollars. The deficiencies cited within the report extend from infection control to patient safety to the condition of the facilities. They include hospital management's failure to start the process to renew its expired operating license until it was called out on the lapse. ...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO