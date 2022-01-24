ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reliance bets big on sodium to win the EV battery race

By Raj Narayan
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's fast-paced shift towards electric vehicles from internal-combustion engines could create a huge demand for EV batteries. And India's richest man is betting big on sodium-ion cells to fulfil this growing need. As part their clean energy push, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries announced a massive $80 billion investment in...

www.techradar.com

The Independent

Battery breakthrough achieves energy density necessary for electric planes

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electrek.co

GM and LG announce giant new 50 GWh battery cell factory in the US

GM and LG Energy Solution, through their Ultium partnership, announced a giant new 50 GWh battery cell factory coming to Lansing, Michigan in the US. It’s going to be the third Ultium battery factory to support GM’s EV ambitions. At Electrek, we always say that if you want...
LANSING, MI
Napa Valley Register

GM to pay billions for Michigan EV, battery plants

General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant. The moves, announced Tuesday in the state capital of Lansing, will create up to 4,000 jobs and keep another 1,000 already employed at an underutilized assembly plant north of Detroit. The automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion (OR'-ee-ehn) Township assembly factory to make electric pickups and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion building a third U.S. battery cell plant with a joint-venture partner in Lansing. GM CEO Mary Barra said the investment would help Michigan "be the epicenter of EVs." The state's economic development board on Tuesday approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for Detroit-based GM.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Panasonic to invest millions in Tesla battery that’s five-times stronger and coming in 2023

Panasonic will be investing 80 billion yen ($705 million) to produce new batteries for Tesla in the next year.A report from Nikkei Asia suggests that the new lithium-ion batteries are being made primarily for the electric car company, and previous reports have suggested that they will increase the range of the cars up to five times more – as well as making them cheaper.In a statement, Panasonic told Reuters that it was "studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time."The company...
BUSINESS
Person
Mukesh Ambani
theiet.org

£3.8bn EV battery gigaplant in Northumberland gets government backing

The government is to provide financial support to a new gigaplant in Northumberland that will produce batteries for electric vehicles. While no figure has been formally announced, the government is believed to be spending around £100m to help the plant get up and running. The project is expected to cost around £3.8bn in total with around £1.7bn of that allocated to the plant’s building.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Sodium-ion battery tech gets commercial testing in UK

UK-based battery manufacturer AMTE Power, battery intelligence tech provider Brill Power and energy management system specialist Starke Energy will demonstrate their latest energy storage technologies at a commercial-scale testbed at Harwell Campus, in Oxfordshire, England. The three technologies will be integrated into a battery storage system which will be coupled with the Science and Engineering Facilities Council’s on-site solar array at the campus, with no further details on these systems specified.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EETimes.com

Quantum Computing Enlisted to Improve EV Batteries

IonQ and Hyundai Motor Co. are collaborating to create new variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) methods for studying lithium compounds and chemical interactions within battery chemistry. VQE is an algorithm for determining the set of values used to solve a given optimization problem. The algorithm uses the variational principle to calculate...
ENGINEERING
Washington Post

EV Battery Makers Are Getting Their Hands on Everything

One of the most abundant and essential ingredients in electric vehicle batteries is beginning to experience demand pressures, showing how supply chain troubles are getting deeper and the value chain even more expensive. Tesla Inc. last week signed a deal with Australian mining company Syrah Resources Ltd. to procure materials...
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

CATL Is Getting into EV Battery Swap Stations

CATL reveals EV battery swap system, featuring Choco-SEB, which the company says is compatible with 80% of "global BEV platform-based vehicle models." The company plans to launch battery swap stations in ten cities in China, planning to offer the first real competition to Nio's battery swap concept. CATL says that...
ECONOMY
Wired

The US Inches Toward Building EV Batteries at Home

The history of battery science is filled with short circuits, explosions—and, occasionally, tales of redemption. One of these is the story of the lithium-iron-phosphate battery. LFP, as it's known, (the “F” refers to the Latin name for iron) was discovered as a good battery material in the University of...
CHINA
OilPrice.com

Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

The global electric vehicle battery market has grown to $27 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand further in the coming years. The companies with the highest share in this new market are concentrated in China, South Korea, and Japan. Asian companies account for as much as 80% of...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

CATL to Launch EV Battery Swap Service Evogo

(Yicai Global) Jan. 17 -- Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology said it will launch its first battery swap brand for electric vehicles tomorrow. Named Evogo, from a combination of the words ‘evolution’ and ‘go,’ the new service will be available to all carmakers, Ningde-based CATL said in a statement posted to WeChat on Jan. 15.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Solid-State Battery for an EV?

Finding more energy-efficient ways to power cars will become more important as the climate crisis continues. EVs are slowly gaining a foothold in the auto industry, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement in efficiency and power. This context makes the development of solid-state batteries such an exciting proposition.
CARS
wallstreetwindow.com

Red Hot EV Battery Market Is Desperate for Lithium

Hidden within the ancient lakebeds of Esmeralda County, Nevada is the answer to America’s growing lithium shortage. And the company sitting on top of it, ACME Lithium (CSE: ACME, OTCQB: ACLHF) is poised to provide early investors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A historic shift to electric vehicles is triggering a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rdworldonline.com

Rubber material holds key to long-lasting, safer EV batteries

For electric vehicles (EVs) to become mainstream, they need cost-effective, safer, longer-lasting batteries that won’t explode during use or harm the environment. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology may have found a promising alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries made from a common material: rubber. Elastomers, or synthetic rubbers,...
GEORGIA STATE
irei.com

Carlyle commits $100m in battery storage, EV infrastructure technologies

Carlyle has invested more than $100 million to community-scale clean-energy developer NineDot Energy and electric-vehicle (EV) charging and services company Fermata Energy. “There is a large and growing investment opportunity in building the renewable energy capacity required to power a lower-carbon grid,” said Pooja Goyal, CIO of Carlyle’s Infrastructure Group. “Batteries and the greater penetration of electric vehicles within our transportation mix both play a vital role in transitioning to a cleaner, more reliable grid. We are proud of our new partnerships with NineDot and Fermata Energy, and look forward to leveraging Carlyle’s deep industry expertise, broad network, and late-stage development capabilities to support our partners in expanding into broader energy transition growth channels.”
BUSINESS

