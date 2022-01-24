ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Meet Andel, The New Fashion Cooperative That Wants To Reinvent The Industry

By Laird Borrelli-Persson
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conversation around sustainability needs to expand beyond the fibres and fabrics that make up garments, to the very structure of the companies which cultivate, create and produce fashion. Andel, a new responsible brand that’s just released its debut collection, is instigating that discussion by proposing a cooperative business...

