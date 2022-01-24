Meet Andel, The New Fashion Cooperative That Wants To Reinvent The Industry

The concept of reinvention encompasses the themes of minimalism, grunge, deconstruction and the avant-garde, and the revival of luxury. Although the term “minimalist” began to appear in fashion magazines by the early 1980s, the style as we often think of it today—with its pared-down silhouettes and neutral palette—only became a leading trend in the early 1990s. The minimalist designs of Calvin Klein, Jil Sander, and others were perceived as a reaction to the excess of the previous decade’s styles, and their popularity was hastened by a global recession that made the flaunting of wealth appear tactless. Grunge offered another counterpoint to the opulence of the 1980s, but the style was based on the mismatched, layered, and tatty clothing associated with the music scene in the Pacific Northwest. In 1993, Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui famously translated the grunge look to high-fashion runways.

