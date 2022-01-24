ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Star Wars TV Show Ahsoka

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who starred in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and 10 Cloverfield Lane, is joining the cast of the Star Wars TV show Ahsoka. She will star in the live-action show alongside...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Gal Gadot Says Controversial ‘Cleopatra’ Will Be ‘What the World Needs to Hear Now’

The upcoming epic “Cleopatra” is moving ahead with star Gal Gadot, despite being dogged by controversy and a recent shift in the director’s chair, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” filmmaker Kari Skogland is now taking over for “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Back when the movie was first announced in December 2020, it stirred up controversy due to the fact that Gadot is an Israeli actress playing an Egyptian queen of mixed race. But without revealing too much, Gadot told InStyle Magazine (via Variety) what to expect about the movie, which she says will tell “the story the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
MOVIES
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Tv#Birds Of Prey#Disney Plus
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
Variety

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Outrage: We’re ‘Consulting Dwarfism Community’

Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Variety

J.K. Simmons on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ His ‘Spider-Man’ Evolution and the Truth Behind His Jacked Body

J.K. Simmons seemed destined to star in an Aaron Sorkin film and he finally does in Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos.” But the two actually crossed paths years earlier. “My first Broadway play, I was an understudy replacement in ‘A Few Good Men,’” Simmons tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. Simmons played the role of the Doctor (which is not in the film version) but also had the opportunity to play the role of Col. Nathan Jessup – the role Jack Nicholson made infamous in Rob Reiner’s film version. “It remains to this day maybe the best role I’ve ever had,”...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Teases a Story “You May Think You Know”

Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Pinocchio film, which reimagines the classic tale as a stop-motion musical adventure. The movie releases December 2022. “I want to tell you a story,” Ewan McGregor’s Cricket opens. “It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t. Not really.” He continues, “You see, I, Sebastian J. Cricket, was there. As a matter of fact, I lived — actually lived — in the heart of the wooden boy.” The Oscar-winning director’s next project features an all-star voice cast, which includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron...
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Batman Director Responds To Backlash Over Robert Pattinson Casting

The Batman director Matt Reeves has weighed in on the reaction to Robert Pattinson being cast as Batman in the upcoming film. His casting generated a lot of debate and discussion, including backlash from some corners of the internet, and Reeves said this was always going to be the case, given the history of the series.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: ‘Scream’ Star Jenna Ortega on Her New School-Shooting Drama ‘The Fallout’

At age 19, Jenna Ortega is already one decade into her career. The actress — who rose to prominence playing Young Jane on The CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin, followed by roles in You and Yes Day — stars in two movies out in January, Paramount’s Scream reboot, the first hit of 2022, and The Fallout (premiering Jan. 27 on HBO Max), which follows two teenage classmates navigating grief after surviving a school shooting. The Hollywood Reporter‘s review of the latter — one of the most talked-about films out of SXSW last year — praised Ortega for her “beautifully nuanced”...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in the Works With ‘Moon Knight’ Screenwriter Jeremy Slater

A “Mortal Kombat” sequel is in the works at Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. Jeremy Slater, best known for the Disney Plus Marvel series “Moon Knight,” has been tapped to write the screenplay. Warner Bros. and New Line had quietly been looking to develop other installments in its “Mortal Kombat” universe, but plans for a follow-up film had not been official until Slater had been hired to pen the script. The first “Mortal Kombat,” a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the popular video game, opened in theaters and on HBO Max last April. Despite mixed reviews, the R-rated movie still managed to generate...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Recap: The Crossover Strikes Back

A review of this week’s The Book of Boba Fett, “The Return of the Mandalorian,” coming up just as soon as I open a petting zoo… We have to start by acknowledging that calling this an episode of The Book of Boba Fett feels like a stretch. Yes, Fennec Shand pops up at the very end. But for nearly all of its running time, this is basically The Mandalorian Season Two and a Half — a chance to catch up with Mando, see how he’s doing without his adorable pal Grogu, and just enjoy him in action. It’s almost the inverse...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy