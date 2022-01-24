ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US considering moving troops from Western Europe to Eastern Europe – NATO diplomat

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 3 days ago

(Reuters) – The United States is considering transferring some troops stationed in Western Europe to Eastern Europe in the coming weeks, a NATO diplomat told Reuters, amid escalating tensions...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Western Europe#Ukraine#Russia#Reuters#American#New York Times#Eastern European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

US embassy in Ukraine urges American citizens to leave country amid Russia tensions

The United States’ Embassy in Ukraine urged all American citizens to leave Ukraine on Wednesday because of the increased threat of Russia invading in the country.“The US Embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options,” a message from the embassy said. “US citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports.”The embassy said it would remain open to process US passports and reports of citizens’ births abroad, as well as to provide repatriation for citizens who cannot afford to purchase a...
FOREIGN POLICY
94.1 Duke FM

Russia sees some room for dialogue after U.S. security response

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Thursday the United States had shown it was not willing to address Moscow’s main security concerns, set out during their standoff over Ukraine, but that both sides had an interest in continuing dialogue. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow, which has massed...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy