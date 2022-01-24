The Story of You

Since 1990 a group of Liberty HS graduates from classes in the 1960s have gathered on Dec. 26 at a local “watering hole,” according to Bethlehem resident Joe Kempfer. Initially, they met at The Minsi Trail Inn and on Dec. 26 met for drink, food and conversation at The Wooden Match. COVID prevented a meet up in 2020 and affected turnout in 2021. In high school, they were generally active in sports and over the past three decades have gathered to continue “friendships and tell war stories.” A number of them served our country in the armed services during the Vietnam War era. Their numbers have shrunk as time, distance, COVID and deaths have affected attendance. This year nine showed up to celebrate and remember people, places and events. Kempfer coordinates this event and a golf outing each year. They take the group nickname from the “Goonies” movie and the line in it by actor John Matuszak’s character ‘Sloth’, “hey you guys.” Above: Liberty HS graduates Joe Kempfer, Ken Roach, Ron Kline, Pete Zumas, Spiro Zumas and Butch Macri gather at the Wooden Match Dec. 26. Barry Stahr also attended.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO