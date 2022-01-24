ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Story of You

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
Inverse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human lifespan is thought to max out around 130 years, but...

www.inverse.com

Times News

You Guys share friendship, stories

Since 1990 a group of Liberty HS graduates from classes in the 1960s have gathered on Dec. 26 at a local “watering hole,” according to Bethlehem resident Joe Kempfer. Initially, they met at The Minsi Trail Inn and on Dec. 26 met for drink, food and conversation at The Wooden Match. COVID prevented a meet up in 2020 and affected turnout in 2021. In high school, they were generally active in sports and over the past three decades have gathered to continue “friendships and tell war stories.” A number of them served our country in the armed services during the Vietnam War era. Their numbers have shrunk as time, distance, COVID and deaths have affected attendance. This year nine showed up to celebrate and remember people, places and events. Kempfer coordinates this event and a golf outing each year. They take the group nickname from the “Goonies” movie and the line in it by actor John Matuszak’s character ‘Sloth’, “hey you guys.” Above: Liberty HS graduates Joe Kempfer, Ken Roach, Ron Kline, Pete Zumas, Spiro Zumas and Butch Macri gather at the Wooden Match Dec. 26. Barry Stahr also attended.
BETHLEHEM, PA
imore.com

TikTok begins rollings Stories into its 'For You' page

TikTok is rolling Stories into the main "For You" page. Stories might be in the process of being renamed. Stories themselves are still not available to everyone. The hugely popular video-sharing social network TikTok has made some changes to its Stories feature —a feature that still isn't available to everyone across its platform. The main change is one that puts Stories into the "For You" page of users with a new blue "Story" tag added to help differentiate them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
miamilaker.com

Do you have an interesting love story to share?

Valentine’s Day is next month, and the Town of Miami Lakes Cultural Affairs Committee is celebrating romance. Residents may send their love stories -- in 250 words or less – to https://linktr.ee/town_of_miami_lakes by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30. The committee will choose three stories based on originality, humor,...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Inverse

You need to watch the trippiest sci-fi movie on Amazon Prime ASAP

While not the first movie to capture the surrealism of a drug trip, it’s definitely one of the most memorable. The first person to ever trip on acid wasn’t even aware of what it could do. Albert Hoffman was a Swiss chemist working to create a stimulant for the respiratory and circulatory systems, and he synthesized a drug called lysergic acid diethylamide. On April 19, 1943, Hoffman ingested 0.25 milligrams of what we now call LSD. With another mixture, this amount could have been irrelevant. But the LSD changed Hoffman’s life.
MOVIES
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Distractify

TikToker Calls Woman a "Karen" After She Points out His Videos Are Disruptive to the Neighborhood

With the advent of smartphones and social media, any public space suddenly becomes a potential shoot location for Influencers trying to populate their feeds with content. There are some people out there doing the lord's work that folks seem to love, and then there are people who roll their eyes when someone at the gym walks past their camera during a stretch routine or gets in the way of their mirthless and uninspired dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Inverse

You need to watch the most underrated sci-fi action movie before it leaves Hulu next week

Movies based on video games had a weird track record until this instant cult classic. The problem with movies based on video games is simple: In order for the movie to succeed, it has to appeal to both the hardcore gamers who made the franchise popular, but also to viewers who aren’t gamers at all. Few genre movies have pulled this off, and many, such as the 1994 Street Fighter, have failed laughably. For this reason alone, the 2002 film Resident Evil is a low-key triumph. Here’s why it’s worth another look.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘Free Nichelle’: protesters want to liberate Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols from conservatorship

In the wake of Britney Spears’ emancipation from her long-term conservatorship, some of Britney’s fans have turned their attention to the Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols. Last week a dozen protesters, a mixture of Free Britney activists and fans of Nichols, demonstrated outside the Stanley Mosk courthouse in Los Angeles, chanting “Free Nichelle!”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

NCIS: Hawai'i Just Revealed How NCIS' Gibbs Is Connected to Tennant

Ahead of this March’s official crossover event, NCIS: Hawai’i this Monday night revealed the role that NCIS‘ Leroy Jethro Gibbs played in guiding Jane Tennant’s career. In the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “Spies, Part 2” (the conclusion of a two-parter that kicked off on Sunday night), as the team investigated former CIA operative Maggie Shaw’s (Julie White) apparent role in abetting a Chinese spy who was hiding out in Hawaii, a series of flashbacks starting with “15 Years Ago” chronicled Maggie’s recruitment and training of a younger Jane (Vanessa Lachey). In the final flashback sequence, set 11 years ago, Jane learned that Maggie...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Outrage: We’re ‘Consulting Dwarfism Community’

Disney has issued a response over its upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake following criticisms made by Peter Dinklage. The “Game of Thrones” Emmy winner blasted the Disney remake during an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, calling out the fairytale’s “fucking backwards” depictions of dwarfs. “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.” The...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

Best Black Science Fiction Writers in America

For most of the 20th century, the world of speculative fiction was a boys’ club – specifically, a white boys’ club. Few women or writers of color were able to break into the genre’s exclusive circle, and those who did, such as Samuel R. Delany – whose “Babel-17” won a Nebula Award in 1967 – […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Ree Drummond addresses criticism from viewers over ‘lack of professionalism and decorum’ on cooking show

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has amusingly addressed some of the criticism she faces from viewers over the “lack of professionalism and decorum” displayed on her cooking show.Drummond, who stars in The Pioneer Woman, discussed the occasional backlash she receives while sharing a clip from an upcoming episode of her Food Network show.In the clip, filmed at home by her daughter Alex Drummond, the chef attempts to try her newest recipe out on some of her family members, which prompts her daughter Paige Drummond to jokingly wrestle with brother-in-law Mauricio Scott over the first slice.As the pair pretend-fight, Drummond noted that...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Peter Dinklage Tells HBO to Take More Risks: ‘Thrones’ Spinoff Is a ‘Proven Thing That Works’

Peter Dinklage has a message for HBO: Take more risks. During an interview this week with Marc Maron on the “WTF” podcast, Dinklage was talking about the upcoming “Game of Thrones” spinoff series “House of the Dragon” when he urged HBO not to solely rely on “proven things that work.” There are several “Game of Thrones” spinoffs in development outside of “House of the Dragon,” including “Tales of Dunk and Egg” and an animated series. “Dragon” arrives this year and will surely be one of HBO’s biggest series of 2022. “I have an opinion,” Dinklage when Maron brought up “House of...
TV SERIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BOOK REVIEW: 'Dark Hearts' will show you where the scary stories come from

The scratch against your window made you jump, didn’t it?. The shivers down your spine are real, caused by the terrors in the book you’re reading. Yes, the frightening creatures that surround you are just words, but they’re making you feel unsettled. Try to relax, though. They’re only stories, and in “Dark Hearts” by Jim Gigliotti, you’ll meet the minds that created those monsters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
imore.com

Instagram is changing the way you swipe through Stories

Instagram is testing a change to the way people skip Stories. One Turkish user has shared a video showing a new vertical design. TikTok already has people swipe vertically to skip videos. Popular photo and video sharing app Instagram is working on a change to the way people swipe through...
CELL PHONES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
CELEBRITIES

