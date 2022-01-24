This Epic Formula E Film is an Allegory for the Race Against Climate Change

Formula E today unveils a powerful new campaign, ‘No Turning Back’, capturing the drama and intense sporting rivalries of drivers and teams as Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins this week. ‘No Turning Back’ is a season-long campaign, setting the tone for the...
Formula E will return to action this weekend as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia. Before the new campaign bursts into life, a highlights package has been put together showing some of the best season openers since the all-electric championship began back in 2014. It all started with...
(Reuters) - Some minor adjustments will be made to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix’s Jeddah street circuit to improve driver visibility around corners, organisers said on Thursday. “Firstly, there are going to be one or two slight changes to the track,” Saudi Motorsport Company Chief Executive Martin Whitaker said...
Another Olympics is around the corner, and again the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic threatens to put a damper on the Games. That hasn’t stopped British broadcaster the BBC from crafting an intricate animation to promote its coverage.
With the Winter Olympics in Beijing just days away, some of the world’s most elite athletes are in the final, stressful preparations for the biggest event of their sporting career. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is celebrating the crucial role of their supporters to see them to the finish line.
The annual Sundance Film Festival—virtual for the second straight year because of Covid-19—is still a showcase for brands like Acura, a longtime sponsor that’s dropping a new campaign this week as part of the renowned event. T.L. Stanley. T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where...
Comments / 0