Public Safety

Female student killed, three women injured, in shooting at Heidelberg University in Germany

By Eliza Mackintosh, Nina Avramova, Stephanie Halasz
 4 days ago
One woman was killed and three others injured after an 18-year-old man opened fire on students in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday, according to...

Bring Me The News

Shooting near University of Minnesota kills 1, injures 2

One person was killed and two were hurt in a triple shooting near the University of Minnesota Thursday night. Police from Minneapolis and the U of M responded to the report of gunfire near the 500 block of 15th Ave. S at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, with reports saying gunfire came from a vehicle that "quickly sped" away, a Minneapolis police news release said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Herald

4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead

BERLIN -- A lone gunman opened fire during a lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany on Monday and wounded four people, some of them seriously, before killing himself, police said. The man opened fire with a long-barreled firearm in a lecture hall and then fled outside, police said. They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

German police say one killed and three injured in rare campus shooting

BERLIN — German police on Monday said one person was killed and three others were injured in a rare campus shooting in the university town of Heidelberg in the country’s southwest. The gunman, an 18-year-old student, opened fire in a lecture hall where about 30 people had gathered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manon Jones killed herself after 26 hours in mental heath unit

A health board made "gross failures" when caring for a teenager with depression who killed herself during a fire alarm at a hospital. Manon Jones died in March 2018 while she was being treated at the Ty Llidiard unit at Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital. The coroner has issued the...
MENTAL HEALTH
truecrimedaily

Woman dead after app date, family demands answers; Jogger calmly calls 911 while holding attacker - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A Connecticut woman is reported dead by a man who appears to have spent the night with her in December. Police never alerted the woman's family, who learned of her death from a note left on her door (1:17). Now her autopsy report is spurring more questions on how the case is being handled, and why the man who called 911 hasn't been fully investigated.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BBC

What happened to the British children born to black GIs?

Eighty years ago, US soldiers began arriving in the UK to help in the fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. In a small sleepy village in Suffolk, life was about to change forever. Best friends Eldridge Marriot and Trevor Everett grew up together in Tostock village, where they still live today.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Family accuses police of lying after they concluded suicide in case of woman and toddler who plummeted to death at Petco Park

The lawyer for the family of a woman and toddler who fell to their deaths at San Diego’s Petco Park baseball stadium in Autumn has said the police ruled their deaths a “suicide” to absolve the city from responsibility.Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning Wilkins, fell to the ground from a third-floor balcony, and both died before the game on 25 September between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.At the time, the police labelled their deaths as “suspicious”, but after their investigation, which involved “dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information”,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Stray bullets kill bystanders as US shootings soar

A baby in his car seat. A man in bed. A girl walking with her mother: Stray bullets killed each of them days apart as surging gun violence ripples through the United States. In addition to the people killed in suicides or the homicides hitting record levels in some US cities, an untallied number of other victims are struck by bullets that weren't meant for them. The deaths can spark fleeting spurts of media and police attention -- similar to the nation's recurrent horror over mass shootings -- only for the focus to ebb until the next tragedy occurs. "It happens so regularly," said Chris Herrmann, a gun violence expert at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. "If this happened in a foreign country, it would be headline news."
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Retired Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape and indecent assault

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault, the force has said.Stephen Kyere was charged in relation to an incident when he was off-duty in Teddington south-west London in April 2004.At the time, Kyere was an officer attached to Hammersmith and Fulham police. He retired in March 2021.Kyere was charged in January this year following an investigation and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on February 1.A spokesman for the Met said: “A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, attempted rape and indecent assault.“Former Pc Stephen Kyere will appear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
