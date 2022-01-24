Female student killed, three women injured, in shooting at Heidelberg University in Germany

The lawyer for the family of a woman and toddler who fell to their deaths at San Diego’s Petco Park baseball stadium in Autumn has said the police ruled their deaths a “suicide” to absolve the city from responsibility.Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her 2-year-old son, Denzel Browning Wilkins, fell to the ground from a third-floor balcony, and both died before the game on 25 September between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.At the time, the police labelled their deaths as “suspicious”, but after their investigation, which involved “dozens of interviews, reviewing of available video footage, and collecting background information”,...
