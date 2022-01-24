ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Coldest Air Of The Season Has Arrived In South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvN7w_0du5Jncu00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coldest air of the season is here and the coldest temperatures since 2020.

South Florida awoke to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Miami dropped to 46 degrees and the last time it was close to this cold was back on December 26, 2020, when the low fell to 48 degrees.

With the wind chill, it felt like the upper 30s for some inland areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rztF6_0du5Jncu00

(CBS4)

Monday afternoon will remain cool and breezy with highs only in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon.

Monday night will still be chilly not as cold. Lows will fall to the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday our highs will be pleasant in the mid 70s and some showers will be possible Tuesday evening. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be milder in the upper 70s with the potential for some showers ahead of our next cold front.

By Friday lows will be in the upper 60s but then this weekend our lows will take another dip into the 50s by Saturday morning. Highs will be cool in the upper 60s Saturday. By Sunday lows fall to the upper 40s.

