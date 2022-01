From the 1980s until today, parents have relied on Raffi for excellent kids’ music that accomplishes two things: Lifts kids up and doesn’t drive the parents nuts. As Fatherly‘s ongoing new podcast Finding Raffi is revealing, the enduring appeal of Raffi isn’t just that his music is made for kids to love, but that the music itself is actually good music. From his origins as a protest singer to writing hits like “Baby Beluga” and “The More We Get Together,” Raffi is just one of the greatest musicians of our time, regardless of the fact that he puts out kids’ tunes. But if you remain unconvinced of Raffi’s crossover musical greatness, check this out: The making of his landmark 1976 album Singable Songs For the Very Young directly launched the career of one of the biggest rock and roll producers ever.

