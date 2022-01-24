How Can an Attorney Help You Exercise Control Over Your Living Trust?

Cyber defenses for US drinking water supplies are "absolutely inadequate" and vulnerable to large-scale disruption by hackers, a senior official said Thursday. "There's inadequate resilience to even a criminal sector," the official said. "The threshold of resilience is not what it needs to be." President Joe Biden has attempted to address infrastructure cybersecurity but is limited by the fact that the vast majority of services are provided by private, not government, companies. The scale of the challenge became clear in May last year when a ransomware attack temporarily crippled the Colonial Pipeline, a major oil pipeline network. A similar attack was carried out on JBS, one of the world's biggest meat-processing companies.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO