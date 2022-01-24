ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

How Can an Attorney Help You Exercise Control Over Your Living Trust?

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

People who want to make sure their estate plan is guaranteed to go precisely as they wish should work with a San Diego attorney. Not only can a lawyer help create a living trust, but, if necessary, they can draft any legal documents needed to make the trusts work for you....

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Beacon Newspapers

Help that can keep you living at home

Home healthcare and private duty care can help you maintain your independence in a familiar space. We all want to hold on to our independence for as long as possible. But what if you need help caring for yourself and you’re not ready to move to an assisted living facility?
HEALTH SERVICES
SmartAsset

What Is Elder Law?

Elder law refers to legal issues that concern older adults, generally defined as people above the age of 65. It is often understood as an extension of traditional trust and estate law, but overlaps other legal specialties too. The growing … Continue reading → The post What Is Elder Law? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Trust#Trusts#Estate Taxes#Probate Estate
Hartford Courant

State Supreme Court rules that women-only spaces in public coed gyms are illegal

The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that private, women-only exercise areas in gyms open otherwise to both men and women violate a state anti-discrimination law. Chief Justice Richard Robinson called the decision that immediately bans private spaces based on sex or religion in public places, a “significant question of first impression” that turned on whether there can be gender-based ...
HARTFORD, CT
Wyoming News

OSHA to withdraw vaccine, testing mandate

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it will withdraw its Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard on Wednesday for businesses with more than 100 employees after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, said OSHA couldn’t enforce the standard without Congressional approval. The high court allowed a separate mandate to stand for certain health care workers. ...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WSB Radio

EU watchdog clears Facebook's purchase of Kustomer startup

LONDON — (AP) — European Union regulators have approved Facebook parent Meta's purchase of customer service startup Kustomer, after the social network made concessions to ease concerns the deal would squeeze out rivals. The EU Commission's decision Thursday following an in-depth investigation clears an obstacle for the deal,...
BUSINESS
AFP

US says national water supply 'absolutely' vulnerable to hackers

Cyber defenses for US drinking water supplies are "absolutely inadequate" and vulnerable to large-scale disruption by hackers, a senior official said Thursday. "There's inadequate resilience to even a criminal sector," the official said. "The threshold of resilience is not what it needs to be." President Joe Biden has attempted to address infrastructure cybersecurity but is limited by the fact that the vast majority of services are provided by private, not government, companies. The scale of the challenge became clear in May last year when a ransomware attack temporarily crippled the Colonial Pipeline, a major oil pipeline network. A similar attack was carried out on JBS, one of the world's biggest meat-processing companies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Biden Administration Withdraws Covid Vaccination, Testing Rules

The Biden administration is withdrawing its Covid-19 vaccination and testing rules for private businesses with 100 or more employees effective Wednesday following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Jan. 13 ruling that blocked the regulations. The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday said it is withdrawing...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy