The Twilight saga is pretty much an era-defining piece of pop culture history (no, I will not be elaborating), so it's crazy to think that it almost looked totally different from what we know now. In a recent episode of Alex Pappademas' podcast, The Big Hit Show, the host is breaking down how Twilight became one of the biggest film franchises to date. It all started in the 2000s when MTV's feature film division head David Gale and screenwriter Mark Lord pitched the novel's plot to the media company. From there, a script started to be developed with the tagline "Romeo and Juliet… with a vampire." Um, what?

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO