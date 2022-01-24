ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

Three from Indian Head killed in Charles Co head-on collision

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KN6dr_0du5HnYU00

UPDATE 1/24/2022 @ 8:45 a.m.: Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash last night in Charles County that killed three people.

The first deceased is identified as Patrick Bowie, Jr., 44, of La Plata Md. He was the driver and only occupant of a silver 2006 Chrysler Pacifica. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The second deceased is identified as Tineka Palmer, 35, of Indian Head, Md. She was the driver of a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced her deceased on the scene.

The third deceased is identified as Tyron Carroll, 33, of Indian Head, Maryland. He was the passenger in the Chevrolet Impala and was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. last night, troopers from the La Plata Barrack were dispatched to a traffic crash reported on Rt. 255/Hawthorne Road at Ripley Way in La Plata, Maryland. Upon arrival, troopers found two vehicles were involved. Fire and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene.

Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. All possible causes are being considered.

The area of Route 225/Hawthorne Road at Ripley Way was reopened shortly before midnight last night. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the police at 301-392-1231. The investigation is continuing.

UPDATE 1/23/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.: Maryland State Police Barracks- La Plata is handling the case. At this time there is no confirmed information on the victims per MSP Duty Officer.

Ripley, MD- Charles County Emergency services are responding to Hawthorne Road and Ripley Way for a reported head-on collision between two vehicles.

Initial reports state there are multiple individuals involved and an unknown amount are trapped. There are reports at least one of the vehicles is on fire. Also, initial reports state there could be multiple fatalities.

Avoid the area as Hawthorne Road is closed in both directions between Ripley Park Drive and Ripley Way.

This is a developing story…

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PGPD Investigates Fatal Collision in Accokeek

 The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred Saturday afternoon in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 53-year-old Antoine Mensah of Accokeek. On January 22, 2022, at approximately 12:15 pm, officers responded to Farmington Road at Indian Head Highway for a collision involving two cars. The preliminary investigation revealed a car slammed […] The post PGPD Investigates Fatal Collision in Accokeek appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ACCOKEEK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Second arrest made in murder of 19-year-old Joseph James Oakes

January 24, 2022 UPDATE: An additional arrest was made on January 21, 2022, in the fatal shooting in Lexington Park. Keion Steven James Brooks, age 23 of California, has been arrested in connection with the shooting and murder and charged with the following: Murder First Degree Murder Second Degree Attempted First Degree Murder (5 counts) […] The post Second arrest made in murder of 19-year-old Joseph James Oakes appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man dies from injuries in St. Charles Parkway crash

 On January 22 at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to a single-car crash on Smallwood Drive at the intersection of St. Charles Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed a Kia Cadenza, operated by Omar Kenyatta Hawkins, 42, of Waldorf, was being driven at a high rate of speed on Smallwood Drive. The driver failed to navigate a […] The post Waldorf man dies from injuries in St. Charles Parkway crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Plata, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
State
Maryland State
La Plata, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Indian Head, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
La Plata, MD
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Indian Head, MD
Accidents
Indian Head, MD
Crime & Safety
Charles County, MD
Accidents
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Couple Plays Together, Wins Together

After playing Lottery games for years, Samuel Hagy of Indian Head can now describe how it feels to reveal a $50,000 prize on a scratch-off. The lucky player stopped at Lady Liquors in La Plata recently and walked out with a winning $500,000 Crossword scratch-off in his hands. The avid player and his wife enjoy […] The post Charles County Couple Plays Together, Wins Together appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Easton MD after chase

Easton, MD- A woman(32-years-old) wanted on attempted murder charges in St. Mary’s County is at Shock Trauma in Baltimore, MD. According to information from the Easton Police Department, the suspect was spotted by police in Seaford, DE, and began to speed away. The chase left Sussex County(DE) before going through Caroline(MD) and Talbot Counties(MD) ending […] The post St. Mary’s Co Attempted Murder suspect arrested in Easton MD after chase appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
EASTON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delaware Woman wanted for Lexington Park Attempted Murder; caught in Easton

UPDATE 1/23/2022: Savannah Georgina Crown, age 32 of Delaware has been identified as the suspect in a St. Mary’s County attempted murder case. On January 22, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reponded to a 9-1-1 call for a shooting in the 20900 block of Coronet Place in Lexington Park, MD. Upon […] The post Delaware Woman wanted for Lexington Park Attempted Murder; caught in Easton appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
EASTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident#The La Plata Barrack
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pax Search and Rescue Provide Medical Evacuation for Merchant Mariner in Chesapeake Bay

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – A crew from Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Search and Rescue (SAR) squadron was called into action Jan. 20 for medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) of an injured mariner in the Chesapeake Bay.   Working with mission partners in U.S. Coast Guard National Capital Region, the Pax River “SAR Dogs” quickly made their […] The post <strong>Pax Search and Rescue Provide Medical Evacuation for Merchant Mariner in Chesapeake Bay </strong> appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LUSBY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy