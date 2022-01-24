ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How the Î±-helix got its name

By Martin Egli
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Seventy years ago, Linus Pauling and Robert Corey published two papers on...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Pseudouridylation alters splicing

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Pseudouridine is the most abundant modified nucleotide in RNA, but the role of mRNA pseudouridylation is unclear. Martinez et al. show that pre-mRNA pseudouridylation can broadly modulate alternative splicing, and identify human pre-mRNA-targeting pseudouridylate synthase (PUS) enzymes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The mitochondrial Î²-oxidation enzyme HADHA restrains hepatic glucagon response by promoting Î²-hydroxybutyrate production

Disordered hepatic glucagon response contributes to hyperglycemia in diabetes. The regulators involved in glucagon response are less understood. This work aims to investigate the roles of mitochondrial Î²-oxidation enzyme HADHA and its downstream ketone bodies in hepatic glucagon response. Here we show that glucagon challenge impairs expression of HADHA. Liver-specific HADHA overexpression reversed hepatic gluconeogenesis in mice, while HADHA knockdown augmented glucagon response. Stable isotope tracing shows that HADHA promotes ketone body production via Î²-oxidation. The ketone body Î²-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) but not acetoacetate suppresses gluconeogenesis by selectively inhibiting HDAC7 activity via interaction with Glu543 site to facilitate FOXO1 nuclear exclusion. In HFD-fed mice, HADHA overexpression improved metabolic disorders, and these effects are abrogated by knockdown of BHB-producing enzyme. In conclusion, BHB is responsible for the inhibitory effect of HADHA on hepatic glucagon response, suggesting that HADHA activation or BHB elevation by pharmacological intervention hold promise in treating diabetes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Seeing the smallest rotary biomotor

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. How fascinating a biomolecule can be? If there is beauty in molecules, the group of Kazuhiko Kinosita Jr. discovered it in the most elegant way, when they showed that the H+-ATP synthase behaves as a rotary motor.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linus Pauling
Nature.com

Reply to: The Living Planet Index does not measure abundance

Replying to M. Puurtinen et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03708-8 (2022) Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...
SCIENCE
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The J Am#Chem#Pnas
scitechdaily.com

Unusual Team Finds Gigantic Planet Hidden in Plain Sight – Much Closer to Earth Than Others Like It

A UC Riverside astronomer and a group of eagle-eyed citizen scientists have discovered a giant gas planet hidden from view by typical stargazing tools. The planet, TOI-2180 b, has the same diameter as Jupiter, but is nearly three times more massive. Researchers also believe it contains 105 times the mass of Earth in elements heavier than helium and hydrogen. Nothing quite like it exists in our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Hubble captures a beautiful galaxy with a nautical theme

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured another stunning image of deep space — this one showing the distant galaxy NGC 3381. Located 115 million light-years away, this elegant shape is a classic spiral galaxy, located in the constellation of Vela. The constellation of Vela has an interesting and nautical-related...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Astronomers spy powerful deep-space object unlike anything seen before

A team led by astronomers in Australia has discovered a brand new type of object in deep space that behaves in bizarre and mysterious ways never seen before. Something about 4,000 light-years away, which is relatively close in our cosmic neighborhood, was seen spinning around and regularly blasting out a massive burst of energy that lasts a full a minute. Even weirder, that bright beam of radiation occurred like clockwork every 18 minutes.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Hot stuff: Lab hits milestone on long road to fusion power

With 192 lasers and temperatures more than three times hotter than the center of the sun, scientists hit — at least for a fraction of a second — a key milestone on the long road toward nearly pollution-free fusion energy. Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself — a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out. The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by smooshing...
INDUSTRY
Science News

The James Webb Space Telescope has reached its new home at last

The James Webb Space Telescope has finally arrived at its new home. After a Christmas launch and a month of unfolding and assembling itself in space, the new space observatory reached its final destination, a spot known as L2. Guiding the telescope to L2 is “an incredible accomplishment by the...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Reply to: 'No direct evidence for the presence of Nubian Levallois technology and its association with Neanderthals at Shukbah Cave'

Replying to: E. Hallinan et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05072-7 (2022). An exclusive connection between Homo sapiens and Nubian Levallois technology has been posited, but remains to be demonstrated1. Our re-evaluation of the fossil and lithic material from Shukbah Cave confounds such assumptions due to the identification of a Neanderthal molar tooth alongside Nubian Levallois cores and points at the site2. Hallinan and colleagues3 question this finding, instead supporting the use of Nubian Levallois technology as a fossile directeur to track expansions of Homo sapiens. We tackle these critiques, highlighting the problematic foundations in the assertion that Nubian Levallois technology is a unique, discrete entity, resulting in its misuse to support simplistic culture-historical narratives.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modular assembly of the principal microtubule nucleator Î³-TuRC

The gamma-tubulin ring complex (Î³-TuRC) is the principal microtubule nucleation template in vertebrates. Recent cryo-EM reconstructions visualized the intricate quaternary structure of the Î³-TuRC, containing more than thirty subunits, raising fundamental questions about Î³-TuRC assembly and the role of actin as an integral part of the complex. Here, we reveal the structural mechanism underlying modular Î³-TuRC assembly and identify a functional role of actin in microtubule nucleation. During Î³-TuRC assembly, a GCP6-stabilized core comprising GCP2-3-4-5-4-6 is expanded by stepwise recruitment, selective stabilization and conformational locking of four pre-formed GCP2-GCP3 units. Formation of the lumenal bridge specifies incorporation of the terminal GCP2-GCP3 unit and thereby leads to closure of the Î³-TuRC ring in a left-handed spiral configuration. Actin incorporation into the complex is not relevant for Î³-TuRC assembly and structural integrity, but determines Î³-TuRC geometry and is required for efficient microtubule nucleation and mitotic chromosome alignment in vivo.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Black holes: Scientists think they've spotted the mysterious birth of one

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Astronomers are increasingly drawing back the curtains on black holes. In the past few years, we have finally captured actual photos of these fearsome creatures and measured the gravitational waves...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy