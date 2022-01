Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was memorably hired as a first-time NFL head coach at the age of 30. Even he can’t quite believe it in retrospect. McVay was a bit reflective Monday, joking about his relative youth, although he conceded he doesn’t look as young as he used to do. The coach humorously said the Rams were “insane” for hiring him at his age, even though it worked out.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO