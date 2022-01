As workers continue to leave their jobs en masse, the phenomenon known as the “Great Resignation” seems to be far from over. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, people quitting their jobs or “quits” totaled 4.5 million in November, a record high, and have been trending upward since April 2020. The quit rate—defined as the number of quits as a percentage of total employment—rose to 3.0% in November, tying September’s record. But what state’s are leading the way as far as people quitting their jobs?

