Lionel van der Walt steps down from PayCargo to focus on family

By Alex Lennane
theloadstar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel van der Walt, the well-liked global chief commercial officer of PayCargo, has stepped down from his role to focus on his daughter’s health. Noting that she is due to have brain surgery next month, he wrote on LinkedIn: “With this in mind I have made a decision to step...

freightwaves.com

PayCargo executive van der Walt resigns to focus on daughter’s surgery

Longtime airfreight industry leader Lionel van der Walt has stepped down from his role as chief commercial officer at PayCargo, a digital freight transportation payment portal, to deal with a family medical emergency. In a LinkedIn post over the weekend, van der Walt said he resigned to devote all his...
