The US Air Force has granted $60 million towards the development of a supersonic airliner capable of flying more than 2,000kph (1,300mph).Boom Supersonic, based in Colorado, hopes to begin commercial operations of its next-generation Overture aircraft before 2030, with the first flight expected to take place in 2026.The three-year partnership with the US military is aimed at accelerating the plane’s development and making sure the supersonic venture has the funding to make it off the ground.“We are proud of the Air Force’s continued support and recognition of Boom’s leadership in supersonic flight – and we see our partnership as...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO