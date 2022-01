The year of 2021 came to an end, which means it’s time for us to have a look at all the ups and downs that global business has gone through, thus making essential conclusions to be prepared for the upcoming 2022. Forrester predicts that in 2022 the ordinary cloud will no longer be used, as businesses will elevate their digital capabilities. M&A deals are prevailing in the IT field, reaching an estimated US$888.2bn, and IPOs have gone to the next level, as 2,850 businesses have raised more than $600 billion in IPOs in 2021.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO