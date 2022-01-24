Texans seeking second interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

While teams around the league look to interview coaches from the losing teams in the NFL’s divisional round, the Houston Texans are reportedly looking to secure a second interview with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Gannon is gaining steam as Brandon Staley 2.0 and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Philadelphia’s rookie defensive coordinator land his first head coaching job.

In his first season as defensive coordinator, Gannon’s Eagles’ defense surrendered 5.2 yards per play, tied for the seventh-fewest in the league. The Eagles were tied with the Bears and Panthers for the fifth-fewest takeaways in the NFL with 16.

As Philadelphia fans attempt to rationalize Gannon getting so much love around the league, opposing executives appear to be chalking any defensive struggles on a lack of personnel and less on a lack of scheme or aggression.