There’s not much worse than the everyday technology you rely on breaking unexpectedly when you’ve got a million and one things to do at home. If it’s your washing machine, how are you going to get your outfit clean for work tomorrow? If it’s your fridge, what are you meant to do about all the perishables you just bought? This is just the start of your problem – your broken appliance could become a hazard if it’s leaking or there are issues with electrics. So, there are three main solutions to disaster striking with your appliances at home, which we are going to look at today.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO