Travel optimism is back for Indians in 2022, after months of start-stop travel restrictions, Indians are keen to pack their bags and take off, according to Agoda’s “India-genous Travel” Survey. The survey aims to shine the spotlight on post Covid travel trends and attitudes. With many not having spent time with family and friends since the onset of the pandemic, reuniting with loved ones is the highest priority and number one purpose for travel, followed by chilling at the beach/nature and trying a new adventure on a trip, which come in second and third accordingly.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO