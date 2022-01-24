Major Demand for Infrastructure Funding

With money starting to flow in for new projects around the country thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law Congress approved last year, more Republicans are attempting to take credit despite the fact that they opposed the legislation. In a press release issued by her office on Wednesday, Rep. Ashley Hinson...
(Washington, DC) — The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest more than 829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. US Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up-and downriver. Grassley said, “when I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I was one of 19 Republicans to support it, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for very critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.” Grassley says the Mississippi and Missouri rivers give Midwestern farmers a leg up on their international competitors for both exports and imports. He says these improvements are especially important in the aftermath of historic flooding in 2019.
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Transportation’s annual work plan announced Tuesday includes a state share of federal funds from the trillion dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress last November and signed by President Joe Biden. MDOT’s $3.2 billion three-year work plan allocates $1.8 billion, or...
Several Big Island bridges will get much needed repairs this year thanks to another round of federal funds coming to the state as part of the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Package. “This second round of funding under BIP amounts to $339 million over five years, with $68 million set for...
State and federal officials on Friday highlighted the impacts the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill passed in November will have on Pennsylvania, with a particular focus on bridges. Pennsylvania is set to receive $1.6 billion in the next five years to fix more than 3,000 bridges across the commonwealth, according...
Pelosi has been the representative of California since 1987. She became the Democratic Leader of the House of Representatives in 2003. In 2007, she was the first woman elected Speaker of the House, until the Democrats lost the 2011 midterm elections. In 2019 she held the position of speaker again.
Democratic donors aim to finance a primary challenge to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as she votes against key party priorities. Some of those donors gave to her 2018 campaign, and in some cases signed a letter in which they suggested their money should be returned. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., has recently...
Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […]
The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
FIRST ON FOX: Several Republicans are considering shutting down the government if the next funding bill includes money for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter signed by a growing number of Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, pledging to pull support from government funding legislation that includes language giving funds for vaccine mandates.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a break yesterday from getting his ass kicked in court to threaten yet more pointless litigation. This time he’s going to take on the Food and Drug Administration for withdrawing the emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19. “Because data show...
Calling it the “biggest investment in American families and children in a generation,” five Democratic senators on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to keep the expanded Child Tax Credit at the center of any future version of their domestic policy agenda. The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, which the […]
With U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer set to retire, Vermont politicians are calling on President Joe Biden to fulfill his campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the highest court.
Read the story on VTDigger here: With Breyer retiring, Vermont politicians call for change in the nation’s highest court.
Over 80 House and Senate members wrote a letter to the president urging his administration to release the memo outlining his authority to cancel student debt. The lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also called on the president to immediately forgive $50,000 per borrower.
Comments / 0