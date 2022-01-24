ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Major Demand for Infrastructure Funding

wnax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first bills to authorize spending hundreds of millions of federal dollars on state infrastructure...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

More Republicans Take Credit For Infrastructure Funding They Voted Against

With money starting to flow in for new projects around the country thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law Congress approved last year, more Republicans are attempting to take credit despite the fact that they opposed the legislation. In a press release issued by her office on Wednesday, Rep. Ashley Hinson...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Applauds $829 Million in Infrastructure Funding For River Lock and Dams

(Washington, DC) — The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to invest more than 829-million dollars in improvements to the lock-and-dam systems on the Mississippi River. US Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding the move, saying it’s a much-needed update to make the waterway more efficient for moving goods up-and downriver. Grassley said, “when I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and I was one of 19 Republicans to support it, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for very critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on.” Grassley says the Mississippi and Missouri rivers give Midwestern farmers a leg up on their international competitors for both exports and imports. He says these improvements are especially important in the aftermath of historic flooding in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Legislature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Republicans consider shutting down government over vax mandate

FIRST ON FOX: Several Republicans are considering shutting down the government if the next funding bill includes money for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter signed by a growing number of Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, pledging to pull support from government funding legislation that includes language giving funds for vaccine mandates.
TEXAS STATE
The 74

Citing New Brain Research, Senators Push for Expanding Child Tax Credit

Calling it the “biggest investment in American families and children in a generation,” five Democratic senators on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to keep the expanded Child Tax Credit at the center of any future version of their domestic policy agenda.  The $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, which the […]
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy