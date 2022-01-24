ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring – Taipei Game Show Preview Showcases New Gameplay

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco Entertainment has released a new preview video for Elden Ring which was filmed in December for the 2022 Taipei Game Show. It sees producer Yasuhiro Kitao talking about the overall design of the game, from the open...

gamingbolt.com

