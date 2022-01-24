ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Natural Gas Prices Stabilizing

wnax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were concerns last fall about the availability and cost of natural gas. Tom Glanzer with...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Natural Gas Technical Analysis: Price Attacking Trend Line

Natural gas prices rose during recent trading at the intraday levels to achieve daily gains until the moment of writing this report, by 2.56%. It settled at the price of $4.304 per million British thermal units, after its rise in trading yesterday and for the third day in a row by It reached 2.79%.
TRAFFIC
easttexasradio.com

Gas Prices Expected To Rise

Gasoline prices appear headed higher. Demand last week fell to its lowest level in almost a year, prices went up significantly, and Gas buddy dot com analyst Patrick Dehaan says prices should level out for a while now. But Dehan says average gas prices in Texas could close in on $4 a gallon later this year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Tips To Lower Your Gas Bills As Temperatures Drop

CHICAGO (CBS)– The bitter blast means many of us are trying to stay warm inside and that means higher gas bills. Mount Prospect resident Jose Botti went to Facebook to voice his frustration, saying, “Gas bill is higher than Snoop Dog this month.” Bottis typically pays $97 for gas. This year, he paid almost $200. “It’s been getting higher and higher,” he said. And he’s not the only one. Nicor gas told CBS 2 the cost of natural gas is set by the national market. The price has been up since the pandemic, especially with more people working from home. Nicor gas said the price they pay...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
stjosephpost.com

Iowa Plant converting Corn Stover to Natural Gas

One of Iowa’s most plentiful resources is corn stover. The Iowa State Extension website says that stover is now being used to create renewable natural gas that heats Iowa homes and businesses. The Verbio North America Plant in Nevada, Iowa, has been converting chopped corn stalks into natural gas since December 7. Once converted, the natural gas enters an Alliant Energy pipeline that traverses central Iowa.
IOWA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Concerns exist about availability & cost of natural gas

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- There were concerns last fall about the availability and cost of natural gas. Tom Glanzer with Northwestern Energy, says at mid-winter, prices have backed off some. Glanzer says gas supplies should be adequate to get to the end of winter. Glanzer says there are ways they can help...
YANKTON, SD
naturalgasworld.com

CCS: a natural fit for natural gas [Gas in Transition]

CCS is by no means a cheap decarbonisation option, but it is one where the LNG sector can play a leading role. [Gas in Transition, Volume 2, Issue 1]. In November, US companies Freeport LNG and Talos Energy became the latest in the LNG sector to announce plans for carbon capture and storage (CCS). The first CO2 injection could take place by the end of 2024, according to the companies. The CCS facility will be located next to the Freeport LNG site, which has liquefaction capacity of 15.3mn mt/year at three trains, with a fourth in development. The project will use a sequestration site less than half a mile from the point of capture, requiring only a short pipeline, reducing capital and operating costs. Growing movement Freeport LNG joins a growing band of LNG producers looking at CCS as a way to reduce the carbon footprint of LNG production. The aim is to position natural gas and LNG as part of the energy transition and reap a competitive advantage from the marketing of low carbon gas. However, CCS in the power sector has a long and chequered history with a raft of projects in Europe and the US having failed to get off the ground or reach completion, despite significant public funding. In contrast, the natural gas industry can claim an extensive and successful track record in this area, one which bodes well for the integration of CCS into the LNG value chain. According to the International Energy Agency (...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Weekly Gas Price Update

Montana gas prices have fallen 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 0.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.08/g higher than a year ago. According...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Northwestern Energy
DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Fall by 5% as Traders Look to U.S. Inventories Report

Natural Gas, Commodities, Oil, President Biden – Talking Points. Natural gas futures fall sharply on increased Euro supply, Russia-Ukraine tension. President Joe Biden pledged to continue fighting against higher energy costs. China rumored to saturate European market with fresh supply of natural gas. Natural gas prices retreated sharply on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Gas Prices Levelling Off

(Harrisburg, PA) -- The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania is up only one-cent a gallon compared to a week ago. Triple-A says the price at the pump statewide as of Tuesday is three dollars and 52 cents. The national average for regular gas is three-31 a gallon. A year ago, gas was 2-dollars and 58 cents per gallon in the state.
HARRISBURG, PA
Westerly Sun

Gas prices drop a penny per gallon in Rhode Island as prices stabilize

PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gasoline is down a penny this week and officials said stable post-holiday prices could prove good news for motorists in the coming weeks. The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is down 1 cent over the past...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
OilPrice.com

Arctic Cold Snap Could Push U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

Forecasts of frigid temperatures later this month sent U.S. natural gas prices surging in the middle of last week to above $4.85 per million British thermal units (MMBtu)—the highest level since November. If the cold snap expected over the next two weeks holds and forecasts for additional Arctic blasts...
TRAFFIC
foxbangor.com

Gas prices fall slightly

STATEWIDE — Gas prices in Maine fell just over a penny a gallon last week. The average price is now $3.38 a gallon. That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of more than 1,200 stations around the state. Gas prices are currently just over 3 cents a gallon...
MAINE STATE
1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Climb Slightly In Past Week With Larger Spike In Natural Gas

Motor fuel and home heating prices increased slightly over the past week, but natural gas saw a much sharper jump. According to AAA Iowa, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.08 for the week ending Jan. 12. That is two cents higher than last week but 22 cents lower than the national average, which climbed one cent. Gasoline a year ago averaged $2.03 per gallon. Statewide diesel prices averaged $3.38, a five-cent increase from last week and $0.90 higher than this time last year. Diesel averaged $3.59 per gallon nationwide. Wholesale ethanol climbed two cents to $2.16. Propane prices dropped two cents per gallon to $1.87 while home heating oil dropped four cents to $2.92. However, natural gas climbed 81 cents at the Henry Hub reporting site to $4.64/MMbtu.
TRAFFIC
wswv.net

Forecasting Gas Prices in 2022

The December 2021 inflation numbers were posted a couple of days ago showing a 7% increase over December of 2020. One of the items that is most visible in everyone’s eye is the rising gas prices. In looking at the predictions for the year 2022, it’s not exactly good news. 2022 may bring more sharp increases to gas prices putting an additional strain on wallets. Experts as Gasbuddy have released a study that predicts a possible national average of $4.00 per gallon this year. They are also expecting a yearly average rise to $3.41 per gallon which is a $0.39 increase over last year.
TRAFFIC
The Press

California Gas Prices

California officials look to ease gas prices, target state's excise tax. (The Center Square) – California officials unveiled multiple proposals this week to address the Golden State’s gas prices, targeting excise tax rates to bring consumers relief at the pump.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Natural Gas Prices Surge Ahead of Another Inflation Report

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Equity index futures were relatively flat before the Producer Price Index (PPI) and jobless claims were reported. The PPI came in higher than expected at 8.3%; it had been projected to rise 8.0%. All-in-all, the PPI looked similar to Wednesday’s CPI, which means the new earnings season will likely focus on companies that are able to pass higher costs on to consumers without hurting sales growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eia.gov

U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Wells by Production Rate

Technological innovation in drilling and production has recently caused rapid growth in U.S. oil and natural gas production. Exploring how U.S. oil and natural gas wells have changed provides deeper insight into this rapid growth. In this report, we present data on the distribution of wells by size and technology and analyze emerging trends.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy