Beginning today, Riot Games’ Team Fight Tactics is celebrating the Lunar New Year with an in-game event. Titled Gifts of the Golden Lantern, the event begins when Duckbill invites players to the Lunar Legend Festival, a place to come together and celebrate…just about everything. Once the invitation is accepted, players can head to the event and begin collecting gifts. In order to do this, they’ll need to confer with various NPCs and find out what items they want for the festival and then procure those items for them. Oh, but collecting gifts isn’t enough to get your hands on your rewards. There are also riddles to deal with.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO