WWE

SIGOURNEY'S UTTERBACK WINS STATE GIRLS WRESTLING CROWN

radiokmzn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigourney-Keota has a state champion wrestler. Reanah Utterback took first at 110 pounds at this weekend’s Iowa Girls State Wrestling meet in Coralville. Utterback pinned all...

radiokmzn.com

flowrestling.org

Women's Weekly: Iowa Sanctions Girls Wrestling

The big news over the weekend was that Iowa — a state known for its rich wrestling tradition — became the 34th state to sanction girls' high school wrestling. The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) has held a state tournament the past four years but the 2022-23 season will mark the first time that girls wrestling will be recognized as an official sport at the state level.
IOWA STATE
valleynewstoday.com

Eight match wins for SWI wrestling at girls championships

Southwest Iowa sophomore Clara Sapienza advanced to the quarterfinals to highlight the Warriors’ weekend at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Championships, held Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The seven Warrior athletes in the field combined to win...
CORALVILLE, IA
thearabtribune.com

Arab girls wrestling team finishes 4th in state; 3 medal

Last Saturday was a day for the history books for Arab wrestling. Eight girls competed at the Alabama Girls State Championships at Thompson High School. Though the event was not sanctioned by AHSAA – it likely will be next year – they still kept score and Arab finished fourth out of 45 girls teams. Three Arab girls won third-place medals, pictured: Madilyn Rodgers (109 pounds), Maggie Whitaker (116) and Autumn Boutwell (154). “I am so proud of these girls for stepping out and becoming a part of the first girls team at Arab,” Arab coach Kyle Routon said. “We had three girls place third at the state tournament but all wrestled with grit and toughness. I’m already excited for next year to see the growth of these wrestlers and the team.” Also wrestling for Arab were Ema Ivey (102), Reagan Golden (109), Sarah Roe (109), Freedom Harper (167) and Niya Turner (187). Pictured with the medal winners is Cooper Routon, Kyle’s son.
ARAB, AL
registerpublications.com

Girls wrestling finally pins state sanctioning

The fact that you know something is going to happen doesn’t lessen the excitement when it actually does. Harrison High School girls wrestling coach Chris Baird said in November that it was just a matter of time before the Ohio High School Athletic Association sanctioned the sport. That time came Jan. 12, when the OHSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to add girls wrestling and boys volleyball as emerging sports, beginning with the 2022-2023 season.
HIGH SCHOOL
State
Iowa State
Delaware Gazette

Pioneer girls win state dual meet

The Olentangy Orange girls wrestling team showed there’s strength in numbers, using its talent and depth to take top honors at the inaugural OHSWCA Girls State Dual Meet Championship Sunday at Marysville High School. Patricipation has never been a problem for the Pioneers, who have regularly been one of...
MARYSVILLE, OH
kmaland.com

IGHSAU's Kirtley discusses decision to sanction girls wrestling

(Des Moines) -- The long wait for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to sanction girls wrestling is finally over. The IGHSAU announced the sanctioning on Saturday at the IWCOA's Girls State Tournament. IGHSAU Associate Director Erin Kirtley -- the engineer behind the decision to sanction the sport in...
DES MOINES, IA
Globe Gazette

Iowa becomes 34th state to sanction high school girls wrestling

There was pink all over the Xtream Arena during the fourth running of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state wrestling tournament. Members of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) were in attendance for Friday and Saturday in Coralville. They donned their signature pink shirts.
CORALVILLE, IA
Charles City Press

Lilly Luft wins 2nd state wrestling title

CORALVILLE — Sport combatants have been known to duck formidable opponents to preserve records and title reigns. Problem is at a state wrestling tournament, that often is not possible. Thus, there was no easy road plotted for Charles City junior Lilly Luft in her quest for a second-straight state...
CHARLES CITY, IA
dewittobserver.com

Sabers make debut at girls state wrestling meet

CORALVILLE — As freshman wrestlers, Central DeWitt’s Grace Patterson, Caitlin Proctor and Courtney Kramer have navigated through a number of new experiences this winter and shown plenty of growth while doing it. As their coach stated, the future is bright. The same thing can be said for their...
CORALVILLE, IA
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Everyone’s a winner, IGHSAU sanctions girls’ wrestling at State Meet

For the first time in the four-year existence of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) Girls’ State Wrestling Championships the AGWSR Cougars left without a medal. But all seven of them still came home winners as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Saturday ahead of the finals that it would be sanctioning the sport.
EDUCATION
sweethomenews.com

Wrestling: Girls second at Dallas tourney behind Hart win

Sweet Home hit a lurch in its wrestling schedule last week, but it wasn't in the win-loss column. With illness sweeping through, the boys' Conference Duals meet at Stayton was canceled on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and the girls' duals competition at Dallas was canceled Friday. "I basically shut my wrestling...
WWE
thearabtribune.com

Arab wrestling: Knights win 4th state Duals Championship

A couple of misfires early put the Arab wrestling team behind the 8-ball – again – but some gutty performances afterward enabled the Knights to rally for a 31-29 win over a game McAdory squad in the finals of the 5A-6A State Duals tournament at the Birmingham Crossplex last Friday.
ARAB, AL
carrollspaper.com

History made at girls State wrestling meet

For the first time in school history Carroll was represented at the Girls State wrestling tournament. In the brief history of the event Carroll had never sent a wrestler to the event at the Xtreme Arena in Iowa City, but this year the Tigers made history by sending two wrestlers to the meet.
CARROLL, IA
Times-Online

VCHS wrestling crown champs at Lisbon Storhaug tournament

Hi-Liner wrestling team endured the weather and made their way down to Lisbon for the 14th annual Storhaug Invitational tournament in Lisbon. Saturday the girls session was held and VCHS 8th grader, who co-ops from BCN, Mylee Christianson won the 125 lbs championship. Christianson pinned all three opponents in the 1st period in dominating fashion. It was her 2nd tournament title on the season.
LISBON, ND
cwbradio.com

First Ever State Girls Wrestling Tournament This Saturday

6:30 p.m. – March of Champions, Championships, Third-Place & Fifth-Place matches. The championship final matches of all 12 weight classes will be aired live on Bally Sports Wisconsin. The girls State Tournament features 12 weight classes. The weights of the classes and the number of competitors entered in the...
WWE
radiokmzn.com

OSKY BASKETBALL TEAMS

Oskaloosa’s boys’ basketball team lost a tough game to Newton Tuesday night (1/25). With two minutes to go, the Indians and Newton were tied. Newton got the next basket and the Indians weren’t able to catch up again. The Cardinals won it 64-58. Keaton Flaherty had 20 points to lead Oskaloosa. The Indians boys are now 4-10 overall and 1-8 in the Little Hawkeye Conference.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Meadville Tribune

Crawford County girls wrestling team wins first ever dual meet

SAEGERTOWN — In its inaugural season, the Crawford County girls wrestling team has been achieving a lot of firsts. On Tuesday night, two more firsts were crossed off the list. Not only did Crawford County compete in its first-ever dual meet, it also received its first dual meet win...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Hickory Daily Record

Foard dispatches St. Stephens to win conference wrestling crown

Nothing in sports is guaranteed, but as teams reach the end of the regular season in wrestling duals, the gap between Fred T. Foard and the rest of the 3A classification continues to grow as the postseason approaches. On Tuesday, the Tigers, the top-ranked team according to both NCMat.com and...
COMBAT SPORTS

