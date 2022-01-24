SIGOURNEY'S UTTERBACK WINS STATE GIRLS WRESTLING CROWN

Last Saturday was a day for the history books for Arab wrestling. Eight girls competed at the Alabama Girls State Championships at Thompson High School. Though the event was not sanctioned by AHSAA – it likely will be next year – they still kept score and Arab finished fourth out of 45 girls teams. Three Arab girls won third-place medals, pictured: Madilyn Rodgers (109 pounds), Maggie Whitaker (116) and Autumn Boutwell (154). “I am so proud of these girls for stepping out and becoming a part of the first girls team at Arab,” Arab coach Kyle Routon said. “We had three girls place third at the state tournament but all wrestled with grit and toughness. I’m already excited for next year to see the growth of these wrestlers and the team.” Also wrestling for Arab were Ema Ivey (102), Reagan Golden (109), Sarah Roe (109), Freedom Harper (167) and Niya Turner (187). Pictured with the medal winners is Cooper Routon, Kyle’s son.

ARAB, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO