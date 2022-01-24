The Next Volvo XC90 Might Be Called Embla

Overlaps of design between the automotive world and the computer world are really pretty rare, even if we count those silly red laptops with Ferrari logos on them. Sure, one of the original designers of the Datsun 240Z also designed an early laptop, but aside from that, what sort of cross-pollination was there? Well, it turns out, there was actually a lot, but it’s kind of subtle. It starts with Volkswagen and ends up with Apple. There’s even a reasonable chance you’ve seen an example of this, because it has to do with the typeface Apple used on keyboards from 1999 to 2015.

