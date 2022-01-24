ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Next Volvo XC90 Might Be Called Embla

By Erik Shilling
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current Volvo XC90 is the second generation of the car, which has been with us since the 2015 model year and, as such, getting a bit long in the tooth, even after a facelift last year. However, the next XC90 might not be an XC90 at all, but instead an...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2021 Volvo XC60

Nothing sums up the refreshed ethos of Swedish automaker Volvo quite like the XC60: The mid-size crossover drips with style without being ostentatious, has a distinctive and elegant interior, the build quality is on point, on-board tech is leading-edge, and there's a range of technologically innovative drivetrains on offer. Power in the base model is supplied by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine making a respectable 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Going up in the range, you'll find a 316-hp four-cylinder engine that utilizes both a supercharger and turbocharger. Topping things off, you can opt for the Recharge PHEV, which currently uses the supercharged and turbocharged engine paired with a plug-in hybrid system, and makes a healthy 400 hp. But that's not all - the Polestar Engineered version, which we had for a week-long test drive, takes this up a notch with an extra 15 horses.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Volvo Trucks Reveals Next-Gen VNR Electric Semi

Volvo Trucks announces enhanced VNR Electric model offering up to 275 miles of range, several configurations. The VNR Electric can recharge at up to 250-kW, allowing the truck to gain an 80% charge in 90 minutes. Production of the updated model will begin in the second quarter of this year...
DUBLIN, VA
Jalopnik

This 48-Mile Volvo 480 ES Is One Of The Coolest Cars You Can Import

When the subject of importing a car comes up, most people will probably picture a Nissan Skyline, BMW 745i, or maybe a Renault Twingo. But here’s another car you may want, and it checks basically all of 1980s car enthusiast boxes. This 1986 Volvo 480 ES preproduction car has pop-up headlights, a wedge shape, a glass tailgate and just 48 miles on its odometer.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Håkan Samuelsson
Jalopnik

At $8,900, Is This 2010 Volvo V50 The New Normal?

Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo isn’t an exciting car, but being a wagon and powered by a smooth five-pot mill, it’s a bit intriguing at the very least. Let’s see just what kind of money this sort of mundane is mandating these days. Ferraris...
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG GLC spied winter testing, might be called the 63e

We’re closing in on it being two years since we first saw the next-generation Mercedes GLC, with early speculation hinting it’d debut for the 2022 model year. It’s still not here and likely won’t debut until later this year, but a new batch of spy shots did capture the crossover cold-weather testing once again, but this time it’s the AMG 63 trim.
CARS
Jalopnik

See If You Can Spot The VW Connection In This Old Apple Keyboard

Overlaps of design between the automotive world and the computer world are really pretty rare, even if we count those silly red laptops with Ferrari logos on them. Sure, one of the original designers of the Datsun 240Z also designed an early laptop, but aside from that, what sort of cross-pollination was there? Well, it turns out, there was actually a lot, but it’s kind of subtle. It starts with Volkswagen and ends up with Apple. There’s even a reasonable chance you’ve seen an example of this, because it has to do with the typeface Apple used on keyboards from 1999 to 2015.
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Volvo Xc90#Vehicles#Autocar#Norse#Scandinavian#Xc60
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New All-Electric EQXX Concept Is More Aerodynamic Than a Football

Mercedes-Benz wants vanquish EV range anxiety in style—at least in theory. On Monday, the luxury marque unveiled a new battery-powered concept, the Vision EQXX, as part of the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And, if it ever hit the road, it could succeed in pushing aside any driver’s worries about driving range. That’s because the new compact sedan would travel 621 miles on a single charge under real-world driving conditions, according to the automaker. Record-Smashing Driving Range To hear the brand tell it, the EQXX was born out of a desire to design the most efficient Mercedes of all time....
CARS
Jalopnik

I Bought The Cash For Clunkers Car: The Cheapest New Car In America In 2009. And It's Weird.

I just dropped $3,400 on the quintessential Cash For Clunkers econobox: The 2009 Nissan Versa. It was the cheapest car in the U.S. back when the Obama Administration’s “Car Allowance Rebate System” took place in the summer of 2009. Thousands of people turned in their old gas guzzlers for this $9,990, awkward-looking sedan. Here’s what I think about those peoples’ decision.
BUYING CARS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Peters’ Garage: 2022 Volvo S90

Most top-of-the-line luxury sedans are two things — big and pricey — except for one big luxury sedan that’s not but is often overlooked: Volvo’s S90. The S90 is Volvo’s largest, most luxurious sedan. It costs about the same as other luxury car makers’ smaller, mid-sized sedans.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Jalopnik

'The Car Is Over,' Says Founder Of World’s First Flying Car Store

Another week, another story about how flying cars might be the future of transportation. This time, it’s the turn of mobility specialist The Arsenale, which claimed that “the car is over” at the opening of the “first ever flying car store.”. Despite our very own Collin...
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Car In America

Stories about cars are so popular that several media outlets have been supported by writing about them for years. At the head of this list are Motor Trend and Car and Driver, but hundreds more websites and magazines cover cars. Among the most written about aspects of individual models is how fast they are. Usually, […]
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter. The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white...
CARS
Robb Report

First Look: Cadillac’s Newest Self-Driving Car Concept Replaces the Cockpit With a Spa-Like Lounge

As with jet packs and flying cars, self-driving production vehicles are still more vaporware than reality, but major automakers continue to help us imagine what that future might be like. The latest to do so is Cadillac with its InnerSpace concept unveiled today at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The marque’s new vision of an autonomous car prioritizes the cabin experience instead of the exterior—though this one-off’s bodywork is exceptionally easy on the eyes. While a number of lounge-like self-driving concepts feature nondescript, blobby exteriors, the InnerSpace presents an outer space that’s a flush, sweptback expanse more along the lines...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy