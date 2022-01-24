ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

SUNMI on Sheeran collab: 'Is this real?!'

Salamanca Press
 3 days ago

K-pop star SUNMI says she couldn't believe it when Ed Sheeran...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
kion546.com

Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ in the grounds of his home

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is drawing up plans for an unusual addition to his sprawling English country estate: a burial chamber. In an application filed to the local planning authority, architects working on the superstar’s behalf submitted drawings for a “burial zone,” which would lie beneath a chapel in the grounds of his home in Suffolk, eastern England.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Sunmi
kiss951.com

Ed Sheeran Wants To Build A Crypt At His Suffolk Estate

Ed Sheeran is getting medieval with it, submitting a request to build a crypt underneath the chapel on his estate in Suffolk, England. Per The Independent, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter plans to build the crypt under the floor of a boat-shaped chapel. In 2019, the “Bad Habits” singer received approval to build a “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” on his East Anglian estate which has been dubbed “Sheeranville.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ed Sheeran reveals unusual addition to £3.7million 'Sheeran-Ville' estate

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he is building a burial chamber within the grounds of his Suffolk estate. The surprising addition to the Bad Habit singer's home will be located within a church that is currently being constructed at the property, which has been dubbed "Sheeran-ville". Drawings sent to East...
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

Fireboy DML, Ed Sheeran enjoy 'Peru'

Fireboy DML's 'Peru' was already a smash - then Ed Sheeran offered a verse for the remix. (14 Jan.) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5233c350785c41ec907c6d8edbeb164b.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Korean#Ap Archive
NME

Ed Sheeran “to build a burial chamber” on £4million estate

Ed Sheeran has submitted proposals to build a burial chamber under a private church on his Suffolk estate. The plans for the boat-shaped church, described as a “place of retreat for contemplation and prayer”, have been approved but Sheeran wants to amend it to include the burial space, according to The Times.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

Dornan' would be so terrified' to sing at the Oscars

Jamie Dornan muses on the possibility of singing his "Belfast" song at the Academy Awards and audience response to his new thriller "The Tourist." (Jan. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2908a6d0bd8b4beb9266616c5b06b58b.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Meat Loaf, Abloh, Adele

Meat Loaf, "Bat Out of Hell" rock superstar, dies at 74; Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris; Adele postpones Vegas residency. (Jan. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1156ff0aca3c47c9a41345aeab9e19b4.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

Nina Dobrev on recreating Boston in South Africa for 'Redeeming Love', Cowen mourns safari

Nina Dobrev on enjoying the 'dynamic' set in South Africa, Abigail Cowen mourns her canceled safari due to Covid-19 Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9d8cf121556a4a9390a4293c999be42f.
WORLD
Salamanca Press

SUNMI takes 'Shivers' to a new level

K-pop superstar SUNMI explains how she came up with the lyrics for her remix of Ed Sheeran's track "Shivers." (Jan. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2d0dac6339064d4d8d108d710e6eaac1.
MUSIC
Salamanca Press

Bastille invites listeners to escape in ‘Give Me The Future’

Bastille front man Dan Smith describes the British pop rock band's fourth LP as well as his experience directing "No Bad Days." (Jan. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/5803939f3ce64ed3b5290862e165ec4d.
MUSIC
Salamanca Press

ShowBiz Minute: Robbins, Slim Jxmmi , Cardi B

Peter Robbins, voice of Charlie Brown, dies ages 65; Police: Rapper Slim Jxmmi attacked girlfriend in Miami; Jury awards Cardi B $1.25 million in defamation lawsuit. (Jan. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0a2a9c4d11d34323a396c3ca31bdcc36.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

On This Day: 26 January 2001

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey shared the screen in rom com “The Wedding Planner,” as it went on general release in the U.S. (Jan. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/8bfb2347f68944e6be7b032a4732320f.
TV & VIDEOS
Salamanca Press

JVN asks the questions

"Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness takes his podcast to the TV in new series, "Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness," with episodes on bugs, skyscrapers and being non-binary. (Jan. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/33997600bb6f4621ad7b10bf3cf9dfef.
CELEBRITIES
Salamanca Press

Vanessa Kirby goes off script

Vanessa Kirby has always loved New York so when director Adam Leon asked her to get lost in the city for the lead role in a new film, she didn’t hesitate. The Vanessa Kirby discusses the themes of memory and identity explored in her latest experimental project "Italian Studies in which her role was influenced by the drama's teenage stars. (Jan. 25)
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy