ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walgreens Looks to Enhance Supplier Diversity Through Upcoming Virtual Summit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Walgreens announced today that it will hold a Supplier Diversity Summit during the ECRM Supplier Diversity Week, a virtual showcase for diverse businesses and entrepreneurs to share their retail offerings. The virtual event, taking place April 5-8, provides diverse vendors the opportunity to connect with the Walgreens merchandising team, share their products, and receive feedback with the ultimate goal of being stocked on Walgreens shelves in their local areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005062/en/

The virtual event, taking place April 5-8, provides diverse vendors the opportunity to connect with the Walgreens merchandising team, share their products, and receive feedback with the ultimate goal of being stocked on Walgreens shelves in their local areas. (Photo: Business Wire)

During the virtual summit, Walgreens will work to increase sourcing from suppliers that are at least 51 percent owned, operated, and managed by individuals who are disadvantaged, disabled, military veterans, LGBTQ+, minorities, and/or women.

“As a leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and wellbeing for all, ensuring that we create equitable opportunities for diverse suppliers to drive economic impact in the communities we serve is imperative,” said Carlos W. Cubia, senior vice president and global chief diversity officer at WBA. “This year’s summit will connect us with diverse suppliers that will ensure we remain relevant to our customers and communities with products that meet their unique needs. We look forward to a successful event.”

The summit will focus on products across grocery and household, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, and general merchandise, among other categories. Vendors can find additional information about the virtual event and apply to join here.

The Supplier Diversity Summit aims to bring diverse businesses from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, to evaluate opportunities to build more locally relevant and diverse product offerings for Walgreens customers and deeper collaboration with new suppliers for the future.

All sourcing and product submissions will be made through RangeMe, the industry-standard online product discovery and sourcing platform. ECRM will qualify suppliers, create curated meeting schedules, and facilitate face-to-face virtual meetings with Walgreens buyers so that suppliers can introduce new and innovative products into the marketplace. All meetings will be conducted through ECRM’s industry leading virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect, plus, ECRM’s dedicated support team will help ensure that buyer and seller connections are executed seamlessly.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com ) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated pharmacy, healthcare and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005062/en/

CONTACT: Zoe Krey

media@wba.com@WalgreensNews

facebook.com/Walgreens

KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER WOMEN OTHER RETAIL LGBTQ+ SUPERMARKET PHARMACEUTICAL CONSUMER HEALTH COSMETICS RETAIL

SOURCE: Walgreens

PUB: 01/24/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/24/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
businessjournaldaily.com

Meijer Expands Supplier Diversity Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is expanding its third Supplier Diversity event to include diverse-owned service providers, as well as retail-ready products for its shelves. The March 29-31 event will give diverse-owned businesses nationwide the opportunity to showcase their offerings for interested Meijer buyers and procurement team, according to a company news release.
RETAIL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer Seeks Out More Diverse-Owned Brands, Service Suppliers

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer is expanding its third Supplier Diversity event to include diverse-owned service providers as well as retail-ready products for its shelves. The March 29-31 event will showcase these products for interested Meijer buyers and procurement teams. “Our supplier diversity efforts reach beyond just the brands customers see...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWD

Walgreens Looks Into Selling Boots, CEO Confirms

Click here to read the full article. The alliance between Walgreens and Boots may soon be no longer. On Tuesday, Walgreens Boots Alliance chief executive officer Rosalind Brewer confirmed that the group is “exploring strategic options” for the Boots business, which operates a chain of drugstores in the U.K.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series The possibility of a sale comes as Walgreens looks to ramp up its health care business in the U.S., Brewer said during a presentation at the JPMorgan Annual Healthcare Conference. “We have initiated...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Times Herald-Record

Walgreens looks to open micro-fulfillment center in Newburgh

GOSHEN - Walgreens is considering moving into one of the new Matrix Development Group warehouses being built in the town of Newburgh. Walgreens, the second-largest U.S. pharmacy store chain, would open a micro-fulfillment center in the 215,000-square-foot warehouse that could employ 200 people in full-time jobs ranging from technicians to pharmacists that pay between $30,000 and $140,000, according to a presentation at the Orange County Industrial Development Agency meeting Jan. 19.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Supplier Diversity#Ecrm#Lgbtq#Wba
Footwear News

How Retailers Like Walmart, Macy’s, Target and Nordstrom are Keeping Stores Open as COVID-19 Surges Across the U.S.

The recent spike in national COVID-19 cases appears to be reversing the trend towards retail recovery. But many retailers are still working hard to keep their stores open, despite the grim environment. The U.S. hit a pandemic record on Monday, with over 1 million cases, the Wall Street Journal reported. In New York City, cases are rising sharply as well across all boroughs, with 18 neighborhoods recording a 7-day positivity rate of 40% or higher in the last week of December. At the onset of the pandemic, major retailers shuttered their stores for months. This time around, retailers are better equipped to handle...
RETAIL
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Walgreens
The Associated Press

Lowe’s teams up with Petco to offer pet supplies, services

Lowe’s is teaming up with Petco to offer pet departments within its stores, betting that customers want cans of dog food along with their cans of paint. The first Lowe’s with a Petco is expected to open in February in Alamo Ranch, Texas. Fourteen additional Lowe’s locations in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina will get Petco centers by the end of March, the company said.
TEXAS STATE
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 0.80% to $2,777.45 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.15% to 4,349.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $995.63 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

EU regulator recommends Pfizer’s COVID pill be authorized

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended that Pfizer’s coronavirus antiviral drug be authorized for use in the 27-nation European Union, the first time the agency has recommended a pill for treating COVID-19. In a statement on Thursday, the EU drug regulator said giving the green light to Pfizer’s Paxlovoid could help people infected with COVID-19 avoid more serious disease and being hospitalized. EMA’s expert committee recommended the pill be given to adults who don’t require oxygen and who are at higher risk of severe disease.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

735K+
Followers
380K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy