ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Bird flu: domestic chicken keepers could be putting themselves – and others – at risk

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FR4m_0du59EbS00
Backyard chicken-keeping has seen an increase in popularity in the last decade. BearFotos/ Shutterstock

Bird flu cases have been on the rise recently, with reports of outbreaks in the UK, China, mainland Europe and Israel. Outbreaks typically happen in commercial flocks, such as in large-scale poultry farming operations – which is why bird flu is often only a concern to people working in these professions. But with a growing number of people now keeping chickens and other birds in their backyards, the close contact they have with their birds could potentially be putting them at risk of contracting and spreading bird flu too.

This was never more evident than when it was reported that a 79-year-old English man had recently tested positive for the H5N1 strain of bird flu. H5N1 is a strain of bird flu which is mild in wild birds, but much more deadly in domestic birds. If it infects humans, it has a mortality rate of 53%. The man lived with around 20 ducks in his Devon home, with another 100 elsewhere on his property. While the man is still alive, the ducks were culled to prevent further spread.

Current bird flu biosecurity measures focus primarily on large-scale poultry farming. But with outbreaks becoming more common and more severe, the risks are increasing – and may actually be found much closer to home.

Domestic chicken-keeping

Backyard chicken-keeping has been on the rise in Britain for at least a decade. Numbers peaked during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 as people flocked to get backyard hens both as a hobby, and to have ready access to food.

In the UK, domestic flocks do not need to be registered with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) on The Great Britain Poultry Register unless there are more than 50 birds. Voluntary registration is however encouraged for backyard keepers specifically so that they can be notified of disease outbreaks. The poultry register was introduced in 2006 and is used specifically to manage disease outbreaks in all commercial birds, including chickens, ducks, turkey, geese and quail.

Bird flu spreads primarily to domestic flocks from water birds such as ducks and geese, who spend spring and summers mixing in Siberia. When they migrate to Britain in the autumn, they bring influenzas with them. These viruses spread through faeces and saliva, which is why separating domestic flocks from wild birds is essential during outbreaks.

This is why during outbreaks – as in November 2021 – Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) might impose an Avian Influenza Protection Zone (AIPZ). This means all captive birds are legally required to be kept indoors until the outbreak is over, usually in the spring. While Defra points out that backyard hens are subject to these restrictions, the AIPZ is written with commercial flocks in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Vi9d_0du59EbS00
Even small backyard flocks can carry risk of bird flu. Staysick/ Shutterstock

Since most backyard flocks are made up of just a handful of birds, keepers often believe that their risk of bird flu is low. When the AIPZ restrictions came into force in November, I was interviewing domestic chicken keepers. Most understood that the measures were put in place to ensure birds were kept safe and to stop the spread of the virus, but many also felt the AIPZ didn’t apply to them because they only have a handful of birds. Some even felt that their risk of contracting bird flu was low because of their small flock numbers.

But home flocks are still vulnerable to infection – especially from interactions with wild bird populations. And if owners don’t take precautions, they can catch it themselves.

Reducing risk

Infection of bird flu in humans is rare. Since 2003, there have been just 863 cases of human infection reported from 18 countries. But the growth of domestic flocks might be a potential new reservoir for disease. Another issue is that infections might go unreported – not just because birds die quickly, but due to owners fearing that beloved pets may be culled. This is why it will be important in the future for Defra and APHA to provide specific policy for backyard chicken keeping.

But this doesn’t mean that there aren’t still many things that backyard chicken keepers can do to protect themselves and their birds, including:

  • Keeping birds undercover and fenced away from wild birds;
  • Disinfecting their boots before and after interacting with birds and cleaning pens frequently;
  • Quarantining any new birds for 30 days before adding them to a flock;
  • Monitoring flocks for signs of illness;
  • Reporting suspected cases of bird flu to Defra and APHA.

Bird flu season usually lasts until the spring, when migratory birds leave Britain’s shores. Given the risks that backyard chicken keepers might also experience, it’s important to follow any rules set in place to curb the spread of this disease.

Comments / 19

the1uwishuknew
3d ago

More propaganda. Anything to persuade people that you should be dependent upon the government and not yourself.

Reply
13
Aurora Auri
2d ago

ok, now the store shelves are empty, the government can only starve you if they take you livestock. say deer have COVID and chickens can kill you. their trying to make us all sheep. frankly look at all the recalls in the last year. not saying all but, most are vegan and vegetarian??? so I'm waiting for the government will hand out puny rations like china does. I hunt therefore I eat well...they are going for your gardens next. they have now found some parisite in fruits...see where this is headed? fear your food let the government feed you.

Reply(1)
5
Seamus Mc Bundy
3d ago

Quick ban having chickens only factory farms are safe plus they have campaign contributions

Reply
10
Related
dailyplanetdc.com

Increased reports of bird flu cause concern

Multiple cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), otherwise known as bird flu, have been identified recently in North America. Canada has confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (Eurasian H5N1) in exhibition flocks in Newfoundland as well as in some wild birds. In the past few weeks, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Will A Deadly ‘Bird Flu’ Affect Minnesota Producers Again?

I sure hope we will not be singing the same hymn, second verse with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Minnesota? Earlier this month Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 was found in three ducks in the Carolinas. Plus, "multiple cases had been detected in Canada and Europe, but these new cases are reportedly the first seen in the wild in the United States in five years."
MINNESOTA STATE
deseret.com

The bird flu is back in the U.S. Should you worry?

The bird flu has been detected in the United States, raising more questions and concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The news: A recent lab analysis from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that the Asian strain of H5N1 avian influenza — commonly known as the bird flu — was recently discovered in a South Carolina duck.
HEALTH
The Independent

UK could grow 40% of its fruit and veg in towns and cities, cutting dependence on imports, study says

There is “huge untapped capacity” for Britain to grow far more of its own fruit and vegetables in underutilised urban areas, without turning more of the countryside into agricultural land, a new study suggests.Using green urban space in towns and cities, people in the UK could grow almost 40 per cent of the fruit and vegetables we consume, the study said.Increasing the amount of home-grown food could help reduce the UK’s dependence on imports, which have been hit hard following the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving supermarkets with empty shelves.The worsening climate crisis is also an increasing...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migratory Birds#Bird Flu#Wild Birds#Water Birds#English#H5n1#Backyard
The Independent

RSPB calls for emergency shooting ban during bird flu outbreak

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) has called for a temporary ban on shooting in area badly hit by bird flu as the UK faces its worst ever outbreak. The group said there should be a halt in activity on the Solway, an estuary stretching from Cumbria up to Dumfries and Galloway. Bird flu has been detected at more than 70 premises in the UK over the past few months in the UK’s largest outbreak to date. This has topped the previous record of 26 set the year before, which a senior government official told The Independent...
ANIMALS
modernfarmer.com

Bird Flu Is Back in the US

Bird flu can be tricky to keep track of; there are several different strains, some of which are more contagious than others. But one of the worst strains, H5N1, has been detected in the wild in North Carolina and South Carolina. What does this mean for the poultry industry?. This...
AGRICULTURE
Shropshire Star

Another round of CO2 shortages possible, food and drink industry warns

A shortage developed in September after production was paused at two fertiliser factories in northern England. Britain could face another round of CO2 shortages unless a new deal is struck to secure 60% of the UK’s supply, the food and drink industry has warned. A shortage developed in September...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
The Independent

Covid variants: How many strains are in circulation and causing concern around the world?

With the world already battling to bring high rates of infection from the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 under control this winter, news of the emergence of another new strain of the coronavirus has been met with dismay.An Omicron sub-lineage dubbed BA.2 has been formally designated a “variant under investigation” by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with 426 cases confirmed in the UK so far, the earliest of which was detected on 6 December 2021.“It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Storm Lake Times

Bird flu outbreak looks like 2015

A disease that ravaged Northwest Iowa’s poultry industry seven years ago has been identified under similar circumstances as it began to spread in the U.S. seven years ago. The USDA’s Animal Health and Protection Service has confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a wild bird in South Carolina. The disease hasn’t been detected in the United States since 2016.
SCIENCE
BBC

Bird flu: Two outbreaks confirmed in Cheshire

Two outbreaks of avian flu have been confirmed in Cheshire. A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been established around premises near Tarporley and Aldersey. Cheshire West and Chester Council said: "Residents are reassured that the risk to the public remains very low." A spokesman said the...
ANIMALS
KOEL 950 AM

Bird Flu Detected in the Wild For First Time in Years

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a wild bird in South Carolina. The last case of Avian Influenza in the wild was back in 2016. The virus was found in a duck that was killed by a hunter in...
IOWA STATE
BBC

Bird flu: Windsor swans culled as England outbreak spreads

Twenty-six swans have been culled in Berkshire as the avian influenza outbreak spreads across England. The birds were being cared for at the Swan Lifeline rehabilitation centre on Cuckoo Weir Island in Windsor. A 3km (1.9-mile) exclusion zone has been put in place around Eton to halt the spread of...
ANIMALS
raleighnews.net

Bird flu spreads thru Israel, 5,000 cranes die

TEL AVIV, Israel: An avian influenza upsurge has claimed the lives of over 5,000 cranes in Israel, resulting in the government banning visitors to a renowned wildlife refuge. Also, as the bird flu has spread, chicken farms have begun culling flocks and authorities warn of a possible shortage of eggs.
ANIMALS
BBC

Bird flu: No new cases recorded in NI for three weeks

No cases of bird flu have been detected in Northern Ireland for at least three weeks, officials have said. They praised the poultry industry for the steps taken to improve biosecurity and said "excellent progress" had been made. But they added that the risk "has not gone away". By Sunday...
WORLD
The Conversation UK

Garden birds are struggling: four ways to help

More than a quarter of Britain’s birds are now on the RSPB’s red list, meaning that their numbers are in severe decline. Some of the recent additions to the red list are thought of as common garden birds, such as the greenfinch. Others, such as the swift and house martin, only spend spring and summer visiting the UK before migrating to warmer climes. But the environment they encounter in the UK, as well as along their migration routes, affects their survival significantly.
ANIMALS
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy