For nearly a decade, the U.S. has enjoyed rock-bottom interest rates. In 2018-2019, interest rates just started rising again. However, the 2020 pandemic quickly reversed this trend. Now, the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us. Inflation is also starting to hit its highest rates since the 1980s. Due to this, it looks like it might finally be time to prepare for rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve has announced plans to raise rates at least three times in 2022. Goldman Sachs analysts expect there could be as many as four, four quarter rate hikes. This article will examine how you can prepare for an environment of rising interest rates.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO