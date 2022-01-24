Jazz at the Cabaret with the Jeremy Carter Quartet

Saxophonist Jerry Bergonzi will be in London next month. It will be the first time he has ventured out of the US since the start of the pandemic. Preview by Charles Rees. Michael Brecker was once asked how it felt to be ‘king of the tenor sax’. He famously responded; “I don’t know, you’d better ask Jerry Bergonzi.”, a quote that has followed the Boston-born saxophonist ever since. When I asked him about it he brushed it off in his typically humble manner, saying “I don’t think much of that quote, […] nobody can be king of the tenor sax.” That is indisputable, with players such as Chris Potter, Branford Marsalis, Joe Lovano and Joshua Redman on the scene (all of whom Bergonzi sited as some of the younger players he admires); not to mention the giants of his own generation: Mike Brecker, Bob Berg, Steve Grossman, Bob Mintzer… the list goes on. Even if he is uncomfortable with the quote, Bergonzi, who will be 75 later this year, is held in high esteem by all in the jazz world, not least of all those players, and with good reason.

