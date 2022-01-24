ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jazz at the Cabaret with the Jeremy Carter Quartet

visitsarasota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJazz at the FST John C. Court Cabaret on January 24 features the Jeremy Carter Quartet....

www.visitsarasota.com

Comments / 0

Related
maroonweekly.com

AVPA presents: Brubeck Brothers Quartet

With this chilly and brisk weather, warm up your body, mind, and ears with the sweet sound of jazz when the Brubeck Brothers Quartet comes to Rudder Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 7-8 p.m.. Brothers Chris Brubeck, the group’s composer, trombonist, and bassist, and Dan Brubeck, drummer, released their...
MUSIC
Door County Pulse

Griffon String Quartet Makes International Debut

The Griffon String Quartet visited the Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance in Nova Scotia to focus on its musicianship, provide youth outreach and perform its international debut. During the summer of 2021, Griffon members Vinicius Sant’Ana (violin), Blakeley Menghini (viola) and Ryan Louie (cello) performed with Oberlin College-based Verona Quartet...
MUSIC
newjerseystage.com

Y Arts in the Community presents Cabaret Night: Dueling Pianos on February 11th

(WYCKOFF, NJ) -- Y Arts in the Community at the Wyckoff YMCA presents Cabaret Night: Dueling Pianos on Friday, February 11 at 7:00pm. Featuring Savage Pianos, Dueling Pianos is the ultimate hybrid of all modern forms of entertainment. Two performers on two facing pianos take turns playing songs that are mostly requested by the audience.
WYCKOFF, NJ
classical-music.com

10 greatest string quartet ensembles of all time

Choosing 10 of the world’s best string quartets is no easy task – particularly when considering groups past and present. A definitive list could easily encompass tens if not hundreds of first-rate quartets active today, let alone the leading ensembles from previous generations. What is the role of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Carter
towndock.net

Georgia Guitar Quartet - Jan 24 - Postoned

Pamlico Musical Society welcomes the Georgia Guitar Quartet to River Dunes and the Oriental United Methodist Church on – Jan 23 & 24.- Due to rising Covid cases in their community, the Georgia Quartet has postponed their performances. Ticket holders have the option to hold on to their Georgia Guitar Quartet tickets for use at the rescheduled concert, cancel their tickets and request a full refund, or donate their tickets back to the Society.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Korngold: String Quartets Nos 2 & 3

Hot on the heels of the Eusebius Quartet’s magnificent performance of Korngold’s String Quartet No. 2, here is another, from an excellent and go-ahead Dutch ensemble. The pairing this time is the very different Quartet No. 3. This is a so-called ‘direct to disc’ recording: the pieces are...
MUSIC
Deadline

Morgan Stevens Dies: Veteran Television Actor On ‘Fame’ And ‘Melrose Place’ Was 70

Morgan Stevens, who played numerous roles on television before a tragic confrontation with police derailed his career, was discovered dead at age 70 in his home today as part of a police wellness check. No information on the cause of death was released by police. His death was first reported by TMZ. Born October 16, 1951, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Stevens headed to Hollywood soon after graduating college. He appeared as Paul Northridge in one episode of The Waltons and in three reunion movies, including A Wedding on Walton’s Mountain, in which his character married Erin Walton (played by Mary Elizabeth McDonough). His first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Music#Soul#John C Court Cabaret
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
bigtakeover.com

OGJB Quartet - Ode to O (TUM)

Saxophonist Oliver Lake, bassist Joe Fonda and drummer Barry Altschul all have long careers in free and avant-garde jazz, while cornetist Graham Haynes helped pioneer the fusion of jazz and electronica. These veteran heavy hitters bring all of their talents to bear on Ode to O, their second album together at the OGJB Quartet. Given each individual’s background, it’s no surprise that the songs frequently visit the outer limits: “The Other Side,” “OGJB #3” and “Justice” let Lake and Haynes fly free, as Fonda and Altschul keep the horns grounded while still squeezing the rhythm until it bleeds. But the musicians don’t neglect melody, either – “Caring” and “Apaixonado” stick to close harmony lines for the trumpet and sax, even as the drums roam briskly underneath. The opening title track may well be the album’s most focused statement, with its (relatively) accessible melody and spectacular solos from Lake and Fonda, but “The Me Without Bella” stands as its apotheosis, moving from anarchic intensity to near-orchestral harmony over the course of twelve minutes. It would be extremely difficult for these players to create bad music in the first place, but it’s clear on Ode to O the extra inspiration they take from each other’s presence.
MUSIC
interlochenpublicradio.org

Classical IPR in Concert: The Cummings Quartet with Robert Johnson

This edition of Classical IPR in Concert features an October 2021 performance of the Cummings String Quartet with bassist Robert Johnson. The Cummings Quartet is the professional ensemble of the Dorothy Gerber Strings Program, in residence at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor. Musicians of the...
MUSIC
londonjazznews.com

Jerry Bergonzi Quartet at Pizza Express Jazz Club Soho (12/13 Feb. 2022)

Saxophonist Jerry Bergonzi will be in London next month. It will be the first time he has ventured out of the US since the start of the pandemic. Preview by Charles Rees. Michael Brecker was once asked how it felt to be ‘king of the tenor sax’. He famously responded; “I don’t know, you’d better ask Jerry Bergonzi.”, a quote that has followed the Boston-born saxophonist ever since. When I asked him about it he brushed it off in his typically humble manner, saying “I don’t think much of that quote, […] nobody can be king of the tenor sax.” That is indisputable, with players such as Chris Potter, Branford Marsalis, Joe Lovano and Joshua Redman on the scene (all of whom Bergonzi sited as some of the younger players he admires); not to mention the giants of his own generation: Mike Brecker, Bob Berg, Steve Grossman, Bob Mintzer… the list goes on. Even if he is uncomfortable with the quote, Bergonzi, who will be 75 later this year, is held in high esteem by all in the jazz world, not least of all those players, and with good reason.
MUSIC
eastcountymagazine.org

Jeremy'sOn The Hill

February 6, 2015 (Julian) – What could be more romantic than classical guitar music and an aphrodisiac dinner cooked up by the Courdon-Bleu trained chef/owner at Jeremy’s on the Hill, nestled on the outskirts of the historic gold rush town of Julian?

Comments / 0

Community Policy