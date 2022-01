About 150 Argyle-area residents turned out Wednesday night for a community meeting about the proposed Harvest Town Center by Hillwood Development Company. Harvest Town Center will be a mixed-use development in the northwest corner of I-35W and FM 407, with a grocery store, restaurants, other retail and “urban living” multi-family homes. The property is in Argyle’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ, so the town’s only involvement will be in the subdivision review process.

