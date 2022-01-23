ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Rose, Morgan Wade, Camille Parker + More Join CMT Next Women of Country 2022

By Carena Liptak
CMT has named 10 of country music's most promising rising female acts to its 2022 Next Women of Country class. Launched in 2013, the prestigious Next Women of Country (NWOC) program spotlights talented female acts on the verge of stardom; alumni include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce and Kacey...

