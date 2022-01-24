Charlie Puth made 'most of' his new album on TikTok

CHARLIE PUTH LOVES TIKTOK: Charlie Puth opened up about his love of TikTok to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. He revealed, “It is a safe place, and what I fell in love with originally is that people are being quirky and vulnerable. Even recently there, as I do browsing late at night, I saw a kid who was crying because he didn’t get into Juilliard. I’m thinking to myself, I didn’t get into Juilliard either. I wonder if I should let them know that sometimes things end up the way that they’re supposed to like they did for me.”

