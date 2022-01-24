Charlie Puth made 'most of' his new album on TikTok

Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Shenseea, Charlie Puth finally drops that new single and Christina Aguilera returns with her first Spanish effort in 20 years. Billboard presents First Stream featuring the hottest drops of the week.
CHARLIE PUTH LOVES TIKTOK: Charlie Puth opened up about his love of TikTok to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. He revealed, “It is a safe place, and what I fell in love with originally is that people are being quirky and vulnerable. Even recently there, as I do browsing late at night, I saw a kid who was crying because he didn’t get into Juilliard. I’m thinking to myself, I didn’t get into Juilliard either. I wonder if I should let them know that sometimes things end up the way that they’re supposed to like they did for me.”
Billie Eilish has called out Benny Blanco, after the producer shared a video on TikTok in which he branded Charlie Puth a “f****** loser.” He said that all Puth does is make Tik Tok videos all day. Eilish responded to him with her own video and asked, “What...
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Charlie Puth officially released his Tik Tok-viral tune, "Light Switch," Lana Del Rey shared her latest Euphoria track, "Watercolor Eyes," and Mary J. Blige dropped the latest single off her upcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous, a collaboration with Dave East titled "Rent Money."
If there’s one thing Charlie Puth is good at (and there seems to be many things), it’s word selection. The jury is still out on whether he may or may not have once said the idiosyncratic word, “hungies.” (Puth denies saying it.) Still, he turned Marvin Gaye into a catchy song title and gave us the earworms “Attention” and “How Long.” Today, he’s embarking on a new musical era.
Charlie Puth's Light Switch - which finally arrives on streaming services tomorrow (January 20) after months of teasers and false starts - seems precision-tooled to go viral. It has irreverent and slightly silly lyrics ("you turn me on like a light switch") and throwback production (think Taylor Swift's more bombastic 1989 sonic flourishes, with the stylings of the 1975). And really, that's the point - the virality of songs on platforms like TikTok has become an essential factor in many recent songs breaking into the mainstream and on to the charts.
Charlie Puth has dropped a new single, “Light Switch.” The upbeat pop song, which sees Puth crooning about his attraction to a love interest, was produced by Puth and co-written with longtime collaborator JKash and Jake Torrey. Listen here. “You turn me on like a light switch,” Puth...
After teasing clips for months, Charlie Puth has released a new song. Puth commented about “Light Switch” through a press release and said, “On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it, so they felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me.”
Landing multiple songs at the top of the Billboard charts is no small feat, yet singer, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth seems to do it with ease. From his record-shattering songs “See You Again,” “Attention,” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” to being a co-creator on The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s smash “Stay,” Charlie is a certified hitmaker.
Charlie Puth‘s highly anticipated singled “Light Switch” is finally here!!. The 30-year-old musician finally dropped the song, along with the music video, after teasing it for months on social media. “On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I...
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and pop star Charlie Puth each starred in a Super Bowl teaser commercial Monday promoting Cheetos Crunchy Flamin' Hot cheese-favored snacks and Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch tortilla chips. Both brands are from the Frito-Lay division of PepsiCo. In the first teaser, titled "Trailer," Megan Thee...
Chris Janson is climbing the country airplay chart with his current single “Bye Mom.”. After recently releasing the dates for his Halfway To Crazy tour, Chris also shared some more news with his fans…a new album is on the way!. The project’s title track is also available now...
Our girl Gabby Diaz sat down with Charlie Puth to talk about his new single "Light Switch," which finally dropped today. Diaz asked Puth if he is okay due to the ongoing criticism Blanco has been doing on his TikTok videos. Puth says that, "it's weird" and hasn't really thought...
Welcome back to Listen to This! We’re back with the first edition of the spring semester. Spanning several genres, we’ve got nine great songs this week, which all came out over winter break. Read on for more. “Light Switch” by Charlie Puth. Candace Patrick, Staff Writer. After...
