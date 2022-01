After opening up his first DAW at 12, Alex Young was sharing stages with Skrillex at only 15 years old - ten years on and he's releasing his debut album. Alex Young threw himself into producing and performing electronic music earlier than most: after picking up instruments at eight years old and opening up his first DAW at 12, he was playing live at EDC Vegas at only 15 and sharing stages with the likes of Skrillex, Kaytranada and Cashmere Cat.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO