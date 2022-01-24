ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Snowstorm to blanket Rockies before eyeing Texas

By Jessica Storm,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

A winter storm is forecast to dive southward across the Rocky Mountains early this week to produce a wide swath of several inches of snow along with teeth-chattering conditions. This storm will likely cause slippery travel conditions in cities such as Denver and reduced visibility across some major highways.

"A stationary front extending southward from southwestern Canada will bring rounds of snow to the northern and central Rockies into Tuesday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer. A stationary front occurs when the forward motion of a cold front slows and stalls.

The storm began diving out of Canada on Monday, bringing snow to places like Calgary, Alberta, before reaching Billings and Missoula, Montana, and Rapid City, South Dakota. After nightfall, the snow continued traveling southward into places like Casper and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzmWZ_0du55s2e00

"The higher elevations of the Colorado Rockies are expected to record snowfall amounts of 3-6 inches, with lower amounts of 1-3 inches across southeastern Wyoming, eastern Colorado, southwestern Nebraska, western Kansas and northeastern New Mexico," Smithmyer said.

Accumulations of 3-6 inches are also expected across western Kansas, just outside Dodge City, which is anticipated to receive 1-3 inches, and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches will be possible in some locations.

Much of Cheyenne's snow will fall on Monday night, with a total of 2-4 inches of snow expected there by the time the snow stops on Tuesday. Residents of Casper can expect a bit less snow, as the snow will wind down before dawn on Tuesday and likely total close to an inch or two. This will pale in comparison to the nearly 7 inches of snow Casper reported last Friday when a storm pushed out of the Pacific Northwest and across Wyoming.

"Residents in Denver will notice a drop in temperature between Monday and Tuesday," said Smithmyer, adding that the temperature on Monday reached 44 degrees Fahrenheit, which falls just a degree lower than the city's average for this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPJDT_0du55s2e00

Snow will begin falling by sunrise on Tuesday in Denver, with a total of 2-4 inches forecast by the afternoon, accompanied by temperatures struggling to reach the upper 20s, which is well below normal. On Tuesday night, temperatures could fall into the lower teens, at least 5 degrees below the average of 19 F.

After the sun falls on Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Tuesday, snow is expected to arrive across the northern tier of the state. On Wednesday morning, residents of Santa Fe may wake up to 1-2 inches of snow on the ground along with lingering flurries early as the storm turns towards northern Texas.

Amarillo, Texas, could receive 2-4 inches of snow from this storm, while Lubbock, Texas, can expect anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3vyo_0du55s2e00

Those traveling across interstates 25, 27, 40, 70, 76 or 80 should be aware of diminishing visibility and slippery roadways as snow coats the highways. Bridges and overpasses are typically going to become dangerous first, but if enough snow falls, any road can become hazardous.

Denver typically receives about 6.5 inches of snow throughout the month of January, and the Mile High City has already reported 5.6 inches, mainly from a snowstorm that occurred toward the beginning of the month on Jan. 5 and 6. With this next storm, Denver is expected to blow past this average.

Last year, the city received just over 3 inches of snow during the month of January, and in 2020, the city didn't even receive an inch. This year doesn't come close, however, to the snowiest January on record in 1992, when 25 inches fell, nor is it as low as in 2003 when it only snowed 0.3 of an inch.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 8

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

2 feet of snow buries interstate in Colorado, Kansas

As much as 27 inches of snow piled up in Kansas on Tuesday as a band of intense snow forced the closure of major roads across the region. A snowstorm tracking over the central Rockies and central Plains on Tuesday evolved into a traffic-halting storm for some motorists driving across one of the busiest highways across the region.
KANSAS STATE
AccuWeather

Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions

A still-developing winter storm is set to become a major nor’easter that will bombard New England with heavy snow and blizzard conditions this weekend. Winter storm watches were issued for portions of eastern Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island on Wednesday in anticipation of some of the worst conditions from the storm. The watches will go into effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
City
Denver, CO
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Santa Fe, TX
State
Montana State
County
Denver, CO
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
AccuWeather

Arctic air to drive cold deep into the Sunshine State and beyond

A rapidly intensifying storm that is projected to pound parts of the Eastern Seaboard with snow and wind this weekend will also unleash frigid air and send temperatures nosediving as far south as Cuba and the Bahamas. Freezing temperatures could grip areas as far south as the Florida Everglades amid the bitter blast, putting records and crops in jeopardy, AccuWeather forecasters warn. Farther to the north, those who will feel the effects of the storm will also endure icy air in its wake — with dangerous consequences in some areas.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Raining reptiles: What makes these iguanas fall out of trees?

Every few years, Floridians wake up to a spooky sight on their sidewalks. But then, as soon as the sun comes up, the immobilized iguanas spring to life. Every few years, a unique weather predicament strikes the tropical climate of South Florida. While nowhere near as destructive as a landfalling hurricane can be, the phenomenon of cold-stunned iguanas falling from trees is an attention-grabber every year it occurs.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

After weeks of darkness, the sun rises in America’s northernmost town

Most people might think 67 days without the sun would be unbearable, but one former resident of Alaska's northernmost town explained what makes "polar night" so magical. Situated more than 300 miles north of the Arctic Circle, at the very top of Alaska, is Utqiagvik - formerly known as Barrow - the northernmost city in the United States. It sits on a promontory between the Chukchi and Beaufort seas, with no roads connecting it to the rest of the state.
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

Next winter storm could be a 'huge snowstorm for New England'

AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close watch on a major winter storm expected take shape along the Eastern Seaboard this weekend. New England is most likely to bear the brunt of the storm, but parts of the eastern Carolinas and major cities in the mid-Atlantic could at the very least feel a glancing blow from the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Frigid cold, more rounds of snow coming to Midwest and East

An Arctic air mass responsible for the lowest temperatures of the season so far in parts of the Midwest and East will run its course this weekend, but more waves of frigid air will follow, along with threats of snow and slippery travel conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Energy demands will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rockies#Snowstorm#Extreme Weather#Billings
AccuWeather

Peculiar 'ice pancakes' line Lake Michigan shoreline

Hold the syrup! These pancakes are not for eating but rather for sheer visual enjoyment amid the brutally cold air that has taken over the northern U.S. Chicagoans were treated to an unusual icy spectacle this month as frigid waves of cold air moved across the region. Sightings of ice pancakes could be seen covering much of the Chicago shoreline on Lake Michigan.
FOOD & DRINKS
AccuWeather

Plummeting temperatures to yield rapid freeze-up in southeastern US

Residents are not out of the woods yet as a blast of Arctic air brings the threat for a rapid freeze-up. After a winter storm that brought significant ice and snow to portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast that caused major travel disruptions Friday into Saturday morning, residents were still not out of the woods yet as a blast of Arctic air brought a rapid freeze-up.
RALEIGH, NC
AccuWeather

Cleanup begins after winter storm strikes mid-Atlantic coast

A winter storm that targeted a narrow zone around the Atlantic coast has moved offshore, leaving behind a trail of slippery snow and ice in its wake. Thankfully, the storm did not leave many in South Carolina, North Carolina or Virginia in the dark. As of Saturday morning, fewer than 3,000 households were without power in all three states, according to PowerOutage.US.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Snow, dangerous ice to bear down on Carolinas and Virginia

Parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic are bracing for a storm that will bring snow and ice from Friday into Saturday morning. The storm will affect a narrow zone, one that centers around the Atlantic coast this time, with the likelihood of major travel disruptions along portions of the Interstates 85 and 95 corridors of Virginia and the Carolinas, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Winter storm packing snow and ice hit Southeast, mid-Atlantic coast

A potent storm brought snow and ice to parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday and Friday night, affecting a narrow zone around the Atlantic coast this time. Amid airport issues and closed roads, major travel disruptions along portions of the Interstates 85 and 95 corridors of Virginia and the Carolinas are expected to continue on Saturday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
AccuWeather

America’s coldest state has the 'hottest school bus on the market'

Batteries and cold weather don't typically go together, but one transportation service is testing the limit. Tok Transportation operates buses for the Alaska Gateway School District and is co-owned by Gerald "Stretch" Blackard, who told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor that the company bought an electric school bus to test the machine out in the country's coldest state.
TOK, AK
AccuWeather

Rare wildfire continues to engulf portions of Big Sur, California

Many residents in the region were caught by surprise as late January is not the typical time of year for wildfires to spark. A brush fire called the Colorado Fire burned 1,500 acres in California on Friday night and Saturday morning, forcing those in several California cities to evacuate their homes. Many residents in the region were caught by surprise as late January is not the typical time of year for wildfires to spark.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Winter weather to hit mid-Atlantic fast, create trouble for commuters

Rain followed by a sharp change to snow -- it’s headed for a narrow stretch of the Tennessee Valley through the mid-Atlantic and it’s coming fast. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that conditions could rapidly deteriorate ahead of the Thursday morning commute from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore to Philadelphia and New York City with one of the quick-hitting rounds of wintry weather.
WASHINGTON, DC
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy