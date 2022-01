Customers Can Now Use Box as their Default Content Cloud within Teams. Box, Inc. the leading Content Cloud, announced the general availability of an enhanced Box for Microsoft Teams integration that enables customers to select Box as the default cloud content management solution in the Teams environment. Included in the release are new features that further improve the Box experience in Microsoft Teams. This integration can reduce content fragmentation and makes it easier than ever for customers to collaborate across the Box Content Cloud and Microsoft environments.

