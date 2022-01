The Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz budget smartwatch will be launched in India next week, according to the official product listing microsite for the same on Amazon. Noise’s own website now also shows the watch but does not mention its launch date, instead only showing a “Coming soon” button (via Gadgets360). However, on Amazon, the microsite actually displays a February 2, 2022, 2 PM IST launch date. The entirety of the spec sheet as well as the available color options and pricing have been revealed too, and we have discussed these below.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO