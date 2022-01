The mayor of Hyattsville, Maryland, an urban area outside of Washington, D.C., is dead at the age of 44 after committing suicide. "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward passed away yesterday, January 25, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," a post on the official website for Hyattsville said on Wednesday. "Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville. We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to his family."

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO